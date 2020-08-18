Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Financial Performance
August 18, 2020

Walmart Online Sales Grow Record 97% in Q2

The surge in e-commerce reflects shifting shopping habits amid the coronavirus pandemic and helped power a 9.3% gain in Walmart's same-store sales.
Matthew Heller

Walmart’s quarterly results crushed analysts’ estimates as record growth in online sales offset a decline in U.S. store traffic.

According to CFO Brett Biggs, Walmart has expanded the availability of delivery and pickup time slots about 30% since February to accommodate the surge in ecommerce business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the second quarter, the retail giant’s online sales jumped 97% from a year ago. That helped fuel a 9.3% increase in same-store sales — the second consecutive quarter of strong growth after a 10% gain in the first quarter — even though U.S. store traffic fell 14%.

Walmart is “grabbing market share in some categories as many retailers close stores or declare bankruptcy amid coronavirus struggles,” The Wall Street Journal said.

Bolstered by government stimulus checks, shoppers continued to spend more when they venture out to shop, with the average amount spent per transaction at Walmart jumping 27% in the first quarter.

Overall, Walmart posted adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share as revenue rose 5.6% to $137.74 billion. The company spent $1.5 billion on Covid-related costs but operating profits still increased 8.5% to $6.1 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $135.48 billion.

“Our customers were spending so much more time at home that we experienced strong sales in categories like TVs, computing, and connected home,” CEO Doug McMillon said on an earnings call. With many restaurants facing restrictions, “families continue to prepare more meals at home, and our business has benefited from that trend.”

Despite the big earnings beat, Walmart shares fell 0.4% to $135.12 in trading Tuesday. Biggs noted that “we saw stronger-than-expected sales due in large part to stock-up buying and stimulus spending, but the duration and extent of future government stimulus remains uncertain.”

According to Placer.ai, Walmart’s in-store traffic rebounded some in May, but dropped sharply in June and July.

“While Walmart is still king, the pandemic has given rise to more home improvement shopping and growing dollar store visits, two segments that seem to be taking away visits,” Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai’s VP of marketing, told Yahoo Finance.

(Photo by Zeng Jingning/China News Service via Getty Images)

, , , , , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Financial Performance

DraftKings Loses $161M Amid Lull in Betting

“With a number of major sports resuming or starting their seasons, we've seen a strong uptick in our active users."
Financial Performance

Sysco Shares Rise Despite $618 Million Loss

The coronavirus has slammed Sysco's restaurant customers but its fourth-quarter loss came in lower than analysts had expected.
Financial Performance

Marriott Posts Big Loss, Sees Recovery Signs

Marriott’s shares rose as the company reported that it it is seeing "steady signs" of global travel demand returning.