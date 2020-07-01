Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Financial Performance
July 1, 2020

FedEx Gets Boost From E-Commerce Surge

"Thank goodness that we had a seven-day network when this absolute tsunami of packages hit us," CFO Alan Graf says.
Matthew Heller

FedEx shares jumped in after-hours trading Tuesday after the logistics giant beat quarterly earnings estimates, reflecting a surge in deliveries to online shoppers under stay-at-home orders.

For the fourth quarter, FedEx reported a loss of $334 million, or $1.28 a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $1.97 billion, or $7.56 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, it earned $663 million, or $2.53 a share.

Sales fell 3% to $17.4 billion from $17.8 billion a year ago.

Analysts had expected FedEx to report adjusted earnings of $1.58 a share on sales of $16.4 billion.

FedEx CEO Frederick Smith praised employees for their “herculean efforts” amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding that they “provided essential transportation of critical supplies across the globe and delivered peak-level e-commerce volumes in the United States.”

The pandemic affected virtually all FedEx’s revenue and expense line items, with commercial volumes down significantly due to business closures. Revenue in the core express-delivery unit fell 10% and operating income tumbled 56%.

But with online shopping picking up, revenue for FedEx’s ground-delivery business increased 20%.

“The surge in e-commerce volume was a pleasant surprise, even though it’s a difficult business to make money in,” Matt Arnold, an analyst for Edward Jones, told the Associated Press. “Those [residential deliveries] are not very profitable deliveries to make.”

On news of the earnings, FedEx shares rose 8.8% to $152.50 in Tuesday’s extended session. The stock had fallen more than 7% year to date through the close of regular trading.

“While FedEx has become a powerful player in the e-commerce shipping arena … it remains a very competitive space, especially with former partner Amazon.com flexing its own shipping muscles,” Barron’s said.

FedEx Ground average daily package volume increased to 11.1 from 8.8 million in the fourth quarter as investments such as expanding to seven-day home delivery allowed the company to accommodate the unexpected surge in residential deliveries.

“Thank goodness that we had a seven-day network when this absolute tsunami of packages hit us,” FedEx CFO Alan Graf said.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

, , , , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Financial Performance

Olive Garden Owner Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4

As of June 22, 91% of the company's dining rooms were open with at least limited capacity.
Financial Performance

Carnival Loses $4B Amid Ship Lockdowns

“COVID-19 has had, and is expected to continue to have, a significant impact on our financial condition and operations."
Credit

U.S. Banks' Profits Sink 69% to $18.5B in Q1

Banks diverted earnings to reserves for "newly risky loans as the coronavirus tanked credit health and plunged the U.S. into a recession."