Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Financial Performance
May 20, 2020

Shopping Shifts Squeeze Target Profit in Q1

The retailer's sales jumped 11.3% but margins were pressured as consumers switched to e-commerce amid the coronavirus crisis.
Matthew Heller

Target reported strong sales for the first quarter but its profit was squeezed as consumers shifted to online shopping and avoided higher-margin items such as apparel.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Target’s revenue rose 11.3% to $19.62 billion, with same-store sales increasing 10.8% and digital sales jumping by 141%. Analysts’ had expected $19.04 billion in revenue.

But first-quarter net income fell to $284 million, or 56 cents per share, from $795 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier. Excluding some items, Target earned 59 cents per share.

The company said its operating income margin rate declined to 2.4% from 6.4%, reflecting, among other things, “unfavorable category mix as guests stocked up on lower-margin categories like Essentials and Food & Beverage, and higher digital and supply chain costs, driven by unusually strong digital volume as well as investments in team member wages and benefits.”

As CNBC reports, the coronavirus crisis “has underscored the challenge of making money from e-commerce.”

“As retailers sell more online, they’re also taking on more work, such as picking items, packing them and shipping them,” CNBC said. “That typically squeezes their profits — whether retailers fill an order for curbside pickup, mail it or deliver it to customers’ doors.”

In addition, Target expects to spend about $500 million from th e beginning of March through July 4 on higher wages and other operational changes related to the coronavirus.

Despite the higher costs, Target is attracting new customers and inspiring loyalty that will pay off for the long term, CEO Brian Cornell told analysts, noting that five million new customers shopped at Target.com for the first time in the first quarter.

Target’s strongest merchandise category was what it calls hardlines, which includes durables like appliances and grew by more than 20% from the previous year, fueled by electronics sales. Food and beverage grew by more than 20% but apparel declined by about 20%.

Cornell said demand for discretionary item picked up toward the end of the quarter, in part because of stimulus checks and more customers leaving their homes as lockdowns lifted.

Braulio Jatar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

, , , , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Financial Performance

Walmart Gets Big Boost From Pandemic Panic

For many grocery staples and cleaning supply items, "we were selling in two or three hours what we normally sell in two or three days."
Financial Performance

Video Game Sales Hit Record $10.8B in Q1

Consumers confined to their homes by COVID-19 are turning to games not only as a diversion but also for social connection.
Financial Performance

Denny's Off-Premise Sales Soften COVID Impact

With dine-in sales shut down, the company has waived delivery fees, provided curbside pickup and launched shareable family meal packs.