Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Ethics
August 7, 2019

IFF Discloses ‘Improper Payments’ by Israel Unit

The flavorings giant says its investigation indicates senior officials of Frutarom were aware of the payments to customers in Russia and Ukraine.
Matthew Heller

International Flavors & Fragrances has disclosed that it is investigating whether officials of an Israeli company it acquired last year made improper payments to customers.

The $7 billion acquisition of Frutarom reportedly made IFF the largest flavoring company in the world. It was also the second-largest purchase of an Israeli company ever.

In a regulatory filing, IFF said that during the integration of Frutarom it “was made aware of allegations that two Frutarom businesses operating principally in Russia and Ukraine made certain improper payments, including to representatives of a number of customers.”

The company has been conducting an internal investigation and “preliminary results indicate that improper payments to representatives of customers were made and that key members of Frutarom’s senior management at the time were aware of such payments.”

IFF said it had not “uncovered any evidence suggesting that such payments had any connection to the United States.” But Crain’s New York Business reported that even if no payments took place in the U.S., “IFF could still have an expensive problem on its hands thanks to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.”

The law bars companies that issue stock in the U.S. from bribing foreign officials for government contracts or other business. In June, Walmart agreed to pay $282 million to settle an FCPA case involving subsidiaries in Brazil, China, India, and Mexico.

IFF had $4 billion in sales last year but Crain’s noted that “flavorings are a tough business because in any given year about 20% of products containing IFF ingredients are discontinued by manufacturers. That means if the company wants to increase its revenue by 5% a year, it needs to grow its product portfolio by 25%.”

When it was acquired by IFF in May 2018, Frutarom, which is based in Haifa, had about 30,000 customers, most of which were smaller to mid-sized companies.

According to IFF, the estimated sales affected by any improper payments represented less than 1% of IFF and Frutarom’s combined net sales for 2018 but the costs “arising from these matters … could be material in a particular fiscal quarter.”

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images

, , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Ethics

5 Key Principles of Business Ethics

Effective ethics and compliance programs make it easy for employees to "do the next right thing, rather than the next thing right."
Legal

DOJ Puts C-Suite Execs in Crosshairs

DOJ: “While pursuit of criminal and civil remedies against corporations is important, we should always focus on the individuals responsible for misconduct."
Ethics

How to Fend Off Risks Related to Human Trafficking

With at least 40 million people worldwide trapped in slavery, companies have legal, operational, and ethical reasons to closely examine all third parties.