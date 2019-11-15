Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Capital Markets
November 15, 2019

Berkshire Hathaway Buys New Stake in Restoration Hardware

The furniture retailer’s shares are up more than more than 40% already this year.

Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate led by Warren Buffet, owned 1.2 million shares in the furniture retailer RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, at the end of the third quarter.

RH shares increased more than 5% on Friday. The company’s shares are up more than more than 40% already this year.

Berkshire Hathaway said its stake was worth $206.3 million at the end of September, making it the fourth biggest RH stakeholder. BH made the disclosure in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Restoration Hardware changed its name to RH two years ago as part of an initiative to rebrand itself as a lifestyle company, and it has outperformed earnings expectations this year. The company has opened about 70 expansive museum-style stores, or so-called RH Galleries, and has adopted a membership model.

In September, Restoration Hardware Holdings reported earnings of $3.20 per share, compared with a consensus estimate of $2.7. It also beat the consensus revenue estimates, according to Zacks.

Berkshire Hathaway also owns Nebraska Furniture Mart, RC Willey Home Furnishings, Jordan’s Furniture, and Star Furniture. Its own furniture unit is the seventh-largest in the United States, with estimated sales of $2.1 billion in 2018, according to the trade publication Furniture Today.

Berkshire Hathaway also disclosed a new 7.5 million-share stake in Occidental Petroleum, and it said it sold stakes Apple, Phillips 66, and Wells Fargo. Berkshire Hathaway owns 248 million shares of Apple, valued at about $55.7 billion. The stake in Apple is still BH’s largest investment, despite the cut.

Berkshire Hathaway financed the takeover of Anadarko Petroleum by Occidental last year. The investment firm committed a $10 billion preferred stock investment in Occidental to help finance the Anadarko acquisition. Its new stake was worth about $332 million.

Large positions in Coca-Cola, American Express, Kraft Heinz, and Bank of America were untouched.

Rick Kern/WireImage

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Capital Markets

U.S. Treasury Department Mulls 50-Year Bonds

“Treasury is taking a proactive approach to prepare for prospective future financing needs.”
Capital Markets

WeWork Founder Gets $1.7B Payout to Leave Company

Adam Neumann will sell shares in the struggling office sharing startup and receive a line of credit and a consulting fee as part of a bailout deal.
Global Business

Not All CFOs Can Handle M&A

Numerous CFOs are excellent in their normal roles but may not have the necessary expertise to see a deal through to completion.