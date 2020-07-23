Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Bankruptcy
July 23, 2020

Parent of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant Files for Chapter 11

The struggling retail group said COVID-19 severely disrupted its turnaround progress.

Ascena Retail Group, the company that owns Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to close a significant number of stores, the company said.

The company has posted operating losses of $2.4 billion with only one year of positive operating profit since the summer of 2014 but said the COVID-19 crisis scuttled turnaround attempts.

Ascena, which was once the biggest clothing retailer for women in the country, has been closing stores for years. It said it will permanently close some Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant, and Lou & Grey stores and a “significant” number of Justice stores. It also said it would permanently close all stores across all of its brands in Canada, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

The company borrowed $230 million from existing credit lines, but it ended the third quarter in May with $439 million in cash on its balance sheet and debt of $1.3 billion, warning there was substantial doubt about its ability to survive. It closed all stores on March 18 due to the pandemic, furloughing 90% of its employees and withholding payments to landlords and vendors.

Dozens of retailers, including Brooks Brothers, JCPenney, and J.Crew have filed for bankruptcy as COVID-19 wrought havoc across the industry, though some companies have seen their stock price improve due to interest by day traders.

Ascena said it entered into a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with over 68% of its secured term lenders that will reduce its debt by approximately $1 billion and provide increased financial flexibility. It has also received $150 million in new capital.

“The RSA formalizes our lenders’ overwhelming support for a comprehensive plan to deleverage our balance sheet, right-size our operations, and inject new capital into the business,” interim executive chair Carrie Teffner said.

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

, , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Bankruptcy

Briggs & Stratton Files Chapter 11 to Effect Sale

The gas engine maker was “losing money and burdened by large debts when the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic hit.”
Bankruptcy

New York & Co. Owner Files for Bankruptcy Protection

RTW Retailwinds said it plans to permanently close most, if not all, of its stores.
Bankruptcy

Muji Files Chapter 11, Plans Online Focus

The Japanese retailer's U.S. stores are in prime locations, leaving it struggling to make enough money to overcome expensive leases.