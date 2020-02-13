Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Bankruptcy
February 13, 2020

Newspaper Publisher McClatchy Files for Bankruptcy

The company said it would continue to operate as it restructures $700 million in debt.

Newspaper publisher McClatchy Co. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it seeks to restructure more than $700 million in debt.

The company publishes 30 newspapers including The Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, and The Sacramento Bee.

Pending court approval, 60% of its debt would be eliminated and control of the company would be given to McClatchy’s largest creditor, the hedge fund, Chatham Asset Management.

Chatham Asset Management also owns a majority stake in the National Enquirer and Postmedia, the largest Canadian newspaper chain.

“When local media suffers in the face of industry challenges, communities suffer: polarization grows, civic connections fray, and borrowing costs rise for local governments,” chief executive officer Craig Forman said. “We are moving with speed and focus to benefit all our stakeholders and our communities.”

McClatchy said it has received $50 million debtor-in-possession financing from Encina Business Credit and would continue to operate the papers.

In court filings, it said it twice reached agreements on strategic transactions that would have reduced its leverage, but it was, “unable to come to agreeable terms on financing, leaving the transactions unexecutable.”

McClatchy said it was beginning the bankruptcy process following active restructuring negotiations with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation to address its future pension obligations. It expects fourth-quarter revenues of $183.9 million, down 14% year-over-year. It expects 2019 revenue to be down 12.1% year-over-year, its sixth-consecutive year of declines.

McClatchy expects to pull its listing from the New York Stock Exchange and go private.

“While this is obviously a sad milestone after 163 years of family control, McClatchy remains a strong operating company and committed to essential local news and information,” said Kevin McClatchy, chairman of the company. “While we tried hard to avoid this step, there’s no question that the scale of our 75-year-old pension plan — with 10 pensioners for every single active employee — is a reflection of another economic era.”

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

, , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Bankruptcy

Forever 21 Reaches Sale Deal With Landlords

Mall operators Simon Property and Brookfield "have a stake in keeping the [bankrupt] fast-fashion retailer and mall staple running."
Bankruptcy

Bar Louie Files Chapter 11 to Pursue Asset Sale

The company has also closed 38 locations as it struggles with declining mall traffic and a shift away from casual dining.
Bankruptcy

Papyrus Files for Bankruptcy, Closing All 254 Stores

The greeting card and stationery chain is expected close all stores in the next two months.