Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Bankruptcy
July 22, 2019

Fire Forces Philadelphia Energy Solutions to File for Bankruptcy

The largest refinery on the U.S. East Coast was forced to file for bankruptcy protection after an explosion and fire last month.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES), the largest refinery on the East Coast, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after an explosion and fire in June.

Multiple giant explosions erupted at the refinery and closed the plant. One explosion was so large it was detected from space. Following the explosion, PES started shutting down the plant with no planned restart date. Almost 1,000 workers are being laid off.

It is the second time PES has filed for Chapter 11 protection in the last 18 months. The refinery has struggled for years financially, and it last filed for bankruptcy in January 2018 to reduce debt.

Along with the Chapter 11 filing, PES entered into a proposed debtor-in-possession financing agreement with holders of its term loan debt providing for up to $100 million in new funding. It listed liabilities of between $1 billion to $10 billion, with up to 5,000 creditors, including railroad companies CSX and BNSF Railway, Baker Hughes, and Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals.

“The success of our plan is critical to energy supply and security for the region, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the City of Philadelphia,” PES chief executive officer Mark Smith said in a statement.

Smith said the company was cooperating with the federal, state, and city governmental agencies investigating the accident, which injured five workers.

PES Energy exited bankruptcy in August 2018 after restructuring $635 million of debt and reported $149 million in cash on hand, but it blamed high costs associated with renewable fuel standards and its long distance from the shale oil hubs in West Texas for ongoing financial pressure.

The company previously said it would sell the refinery that was shut down.

Its two refineries in Philadelphia reportedly accounted for about 28% of the Northeast’s gasoline supply.

Reuters, citing two unnamed sources who were briefed on the company’s policies, reported PES could receive $1.25 billion in insurance payouts from the fire and the closing of the business.

Alvarez & Marsal is PES’s restructuring advisor, and PJT Partners is its investment banker. The proposed debtor-in-possession financing lenders are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Houlihan Lokey Capital.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Bankruptcy

Coal Bankruptcies Continue With Blackhawk Filing

The company is seeking to reduce a $1 billion debt burden resulting from acquisitions of the assets of distressed mining firms.
Bankruptcy

Alarm Firm Monitronics Files Chapter 11 Petition

With a plan to halve debt, Monitronics expects to be "better positioned to succeed in the highly competitive security alarm monitoring industry."
Banking & Capital Markets

Flower Delivery Service FTD Files Bankruptcy

The company says its finances have wilted as the expected benefits from its $430 million acquisition of ProFlowers have not materialized.