Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Auditing
February 21, 2020

U.K. Audit Regulator to Review How Companies Report Climate Change Risk

“Auditors have a responsibility to properly challenge management to assess and report the impact of climate change on their business.”

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council (RFC) said it is reviewing the way companies and auditors report on the effects of climate change.

The review will result in more stringent disclosure rules for companies listed in the United Kingdom and tougher oversight for accounting firms.

The FRC said it would look at a sample of company reports in different industries to assess their compliance, consider how investors address systemic risk, and whether companies provide information to make informed decisions.

“Not only do boards of U.K. companies have a responsibility to report their impact on the environment and the risks of climate change to their business, but investors expect them to operate sustainably,” FRC chief executive officer Jon Thompson said. “Auditors have a responsibility to properly challenge management to assess and report the impact of climate change on their business.”

The FRC said it will examine the resources available to accounting teams to access the effects of climate change on the companies they audit. It will also look at how companies have adopted the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, which was set up in 2015.

Under guidelines that went into effect in the U.K. earlier this year, pension funds and asset managers must disclose their shareholder voting records on climate issues and must publish annual reports on environmental, social, and governance issues they consider when making investments.

The departing Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, has said U.K. companies should use their annual financial reports to test their reporting of climate risk.

A lawyer for campaign group Client Earth, Daniel Wiseman, said the FRC’s oversight of climate risk has historically been poor.

“Climate change poses critical risks to companies, and systemic risks to the wider economy, and regulators have been asleep at the wheel on both counts,” Wiseman said. “This long overdue review must lead to strong enforcement action.”

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Auditing

SEC Planning to Loosen Auditor Independence Rules

On Monday, the SEC proposed changing the rules to keep auditor committees and auditors from spending time on "non-substantive" rule breaches.
Auditing

Upgrading the Engagement

The Big Four have developed impressive technology platforms and tools. Here’s how they might improve auditing.
Applications

An Empowered Audit Team Can Be the Ultimate Safeguard

Regtech can improve transparency, but without the right culture even the best technology will fall flat.