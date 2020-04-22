Food, Glorious Food: The Quiz

It would seem painfully obvious that if a pandemic were going to force people to isolate at home, grocery stores would become essential businesses. Clearly, however, it wasn’t. As a tribute to the cashiers, stock clerks, food preparers, and order-takers keeping shopping carts filled and the nation’s pantries stocked during a global pandemic, we present a quiz on the grocery industry.

1. Which is NOT one of the top four largest grocery store chains in the United States?

A. Kroger

B. Albertsons Companies

C. Wegmans Food Markets

D. Publix Super Markets

2. In what year did German grocery giant Aldi open its first U.S. store, which was in southeastern Iowa?

A. 1982

B. 1991

C. 1965

D. 1976

3. What was the original name of the Safeway grocery store chain?

A. Food Lion

B. Food Town

C. Sam Seelig Grocers

D. Ralph’s

4. Which grocery chain was NOT on Food & Wine’s 2019 list of the 10 best supermarkets in the United States?

A. Sam’s Club

B. Whole Foods

C. Trader Joe’s

D. Lidl

5. Which company is generally considered the first online grocery store in the U.S.?

A. Peapod

B. Webvan

C. Homegrocer.com

D. Fresh Direct

6. What is the average hourly wage for a grocery store cashier?

A. $10

B. $20

C. $18

D. $15

7. What was the original name of the Trader Joe’s chain of stores?

A. Central Market

B. Pronto Market

C. Von’s

D. Food Bazaar

8. About how many supermarket stores are there in the U.S.?

A. 38,000

B. 14,000

C. 25,000

D. 19,000

Answers: 1-C; 2-D; 3-C; 4-A; 5-C; 6-D; 7-B; 8-A