CFO
Technology
April 23, 2020

Apple Reportedly Shifting Away from Intel

The company is considering the use of in-house chips for its next generation of Mac computers.
After Microsoft ditched Intel in favor of Advanced Micro Devices for its Surface laptops, Apple is reportedly making a similar move.

Apple is contemplating the use in-house chips for one or more of its Mac computers, moving away from its longtime supplier Intel, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple is developing three Mac processors, also known as systems-on-chips, based on the A14 processor, which will debut with the impending iPhone 12 models, the report said.

Apple is gearing up for the release of at least one Mac with its own chips in 2021, according to Bloomberg.

With the Cupertino, California-based tech giant working on multiple processors under the Kalamata project, it is believed the company is intent on moving away from Intel in a big way for its Mac devices.

The chips are likely to be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, its foundry partner for iPhone and iPad processors, the report said.

Apple’s quest to have greater control over the performance of its devices seems to have swayed the company toward this path.

Apple’s new in-house processors will double or quadruple the number of cores Intel’s processors provide, Bloomberg said.

The report also said the first Mac processors will have eight high-performance cores and at least four energy-efficient cores.

The future processors could have more than 12 cores, the report said.

Apple shares were trading 1.51% higher at $280.27 at the time of publication Thursday, while Intel shares were down 0.27% at $59.94.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

