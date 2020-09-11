CFOs On the Move: Week Ending September 11

HP chief financial officer Steve Fieler is stepping down after two years in the position for a job at Google. The company’s chief transformation officer, Marie Myers, was appointed acting chief financial officer. Myers will take on the additional role of CFO temporarily on October 1 while HP searches for Fieler’s permanent replacement. Myers has more than 20 years of HP financial experience, having served as global controller, Americas CFO of personal systems, and finance lead for the HP businesses during the separation of Hewlett-Packard Company. She also served as the CFO at UiPath, a robotic process automation company, before returning to HP earlier this year as chief digital officer. Myers was named chief transformation officer in June.

After six months in the role, Kimberly Ross will step down as WeWork’s finance chief at the end of the month for personal reasons. Benjamin Dunham will take over as CFO on October 1. Dunham has served as CFO of WeWork Americas for the past two years. Before joining WeWork in 2018, he spent 12 years at Yum Brands, where during his tenure he was CFO of Pizza Hut Asia and later head of finance for Pizza Hut United States. Before Yum Brands, he spent five years at Macy’s.

Financial technology company GreenSky appointed Andrew Kang as CFO, effective September 14. Kang most recently served as corporate treasurer at Santander Holdings USA. Previously, he has held positions in finance and treasury at Exeter Finance, HSBC Finance, Capital One, and Thomson Reuters. Kang succeeds Robert Partlow, who will transition into the newly created role of executive vice president of capital markets.

David Franco is the new finance chief at San Diego Zoo Global. Franco was most recently CFO at Vulcan Inc., which included financial leadership of investment management, real estate development, museums, and philanthropic initiatives, including wildlife conservation efforts. Before Vulcan, he spent 10 years working in the cruise industry supporting Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn in several roles, including two years as CFO. He previously spent seven years in a corporate role at The Walt Disney Company.

Mark Liao joined OpenX as chief financial officer. Liao joins the advertising technology company from Amobee, where he served as CFO for over three years. Liao has also held CFO positions at Turn and iSocket, as well as several senior roles at Yahoo!, including vice president of business operations and vice president of operations finance for the Yahoo! Americas business.

Biopharmaceutical company DiscGenics named Jeff Poole as its first chief financial officer. Poole was most recently vice president of finance at Medtronic Spine and Biologics. In this role, he served as CFO for the global business unit with over $2.5 billion in annual revenue responsibility. Poole has extensive international experience, particularly in the Asia Pacific, where he held various leadership positions with increasing levels of functional and strategic responsibilities and commercial exposure to developed and emerging markets.

Digital pharmacy Medly Pharmacy hired Robert Horowitz as its new finance chief. Horowitz was previously the vice president of finance at dental device company quip, where he led the organization through both Series A and Series B funding rounds. He focused his efforts on improving the monetization of existing business activities, expanding revenue streams, and designing new business models and strategies. He has also served in financial leadership roles at Gerson Lehrman Group, Four Springs Capital, Spencer Trask Ventures, and Merrill Lynch.

Life sciences company MaxCyte named Amanda Murphy CFO. Before joining MaxCyte, Murphy served as a managing director at BTIG. She has specialized in gene therapy, gene editing, and cell therapy equity research for both private and public healthcare companies. Before BTIG, she was a partner and healthcare analyst at William Blair & Company. Ron Holtz, who has served as MaxCyte’s CFO since 2005, will become senior vice president and chief accounting officer.