CFOs On the Move: Week Ending July 2

Naveen Chopra will become the new chief financial officer at ViacomCBS on August 10. Chopra will join the company from Amazon, where he is CFO of Amazon’s devices and services business. Previously, Chopra was chief financial officer at audio streaming service Pandora, where he led a turnaround of the company and served, for a period, as interim chief executive officer. Before that, he held several senior positions at TiVo, including four years as chief financial officer and a period as interim chief executive officer. Chopra succeeds Christina Spade, who will transition into an advisory role after the company’s second quarter earnings call.

Motorola Solutions named Jason Winkler as CFO. Winkler has worked at the telecommunications company for 19 years. He was most recently senior vice president leading finance for the products and sales group, including the video security business and global finance teams. Winkler has also held several financial leadership roles within the company, including finance lead for global sales and services, finance lead for North America, chief of staff to the chairman and CEO, and senior director of investor relations. Winkler succeeds Gino Bonanotte, who will retire on December 31.

Employee survey and people analytics company Perceptyx named Cheryl Kim finance chief. Kim previously served for five years as CFO at Healthline Media, where revenue nearly tripled during her tenure. During her time at the company, she industrialized the finance function, completed multiple acquisitions, and led the company’s sale to Red Ventures in 2019.

Stephen Shamrock was appointed interim CFO at chemicals company Materion. Shamrock, currently vice president, corporate controller, and investor relations, joined the company in 2014. Shamrock previously held several leadership roles at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, including finance director, director of finance and strategy, and director of global cash management. Shamrock takes over for Joseph Kelley, who is leaving the company to join Nordson as CFO.

Joseph Kelley will join Nordson as chief financial officer on July 6. Kelley comes from Materion, where he joined in 2011 as vice president of finance for the advanced materials business segment. He was promoted to CFO in 2015. Before Materion, he was vice president of planning and investor relations at specialty chemical company PolyOne. Earlier, he held progressively responsible financial management positions in North America and Europe with Lincoln Electric, CNH Global NV, Lante, and PwC. Kelley succeeds Gregory Thaxton, who is retiring after 30 years with the company, including the last 12 as finance chief.

Jeremy Beer was promoted to chief financial officer at commercial real estate firm Crocker Partners. Beer, who has been with the company for almost 25 years, previously served as the firm’s director of finance. He joined the company as director of financial reporting. Beer takes over for Todd Amara, who retired.

Software company Ideagen appointed Emma Hayes as CFO. Hayes was previously group finance director at U.K.-based water company Severn Trent. She has experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, financial management, financial planning, and leadership in a listed company environment. Current CFO, Graeme Spencely, is retiring but will remain with the company as secretary and financial advisor to the board.

Forum Energy Technologies promoted its senior vice president of operations, Lyle Williams, to chief financial officer. Williams, who joined Forum in 2007, has held several senior financial and operating roles across Forum, including vice president of corporate development and treasury and vice president of operations finance. He joined the company from Cameron International, where he held various operations positions including director of operations — engineered products. Williams takes over for Pablo Mercado, who resigned to pursue other opportunities.