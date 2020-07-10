CFOs On the Move: Week Ending July 10

Kristina Salen will become finance chief at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on August 3. Salen served as the first CFO of online marketplace Etsy, where she grew the business from $895 million in gross sales to $3 billion in four years and led and executed the company’s IPO. Salen previously held CFO and COO roles at Moda Operandi and Translation Enterprises/United Masters, and managed global media and telecom funds with Fidelity Investments. Earlier in her career, she served in financial analyst positions with Oppenheimer Capital, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, and Lazard Freres & Co. She sits on the board of directors and audit committee for both SiriusXM and Cornerstone OnDemand.

NortonLifeLock appointed Natalie Derse as chief financial officer. Derse joins the cyber safety company from eBay, where she most recently served as vice president and CFO of global product, platform, payments, risk and trust. Before eBay, Derse served in a variety of capacities at Stanley Black & Decker, including the director of FP&A. Before that, she spent over 10 years in numerous financial roles at General Electric Company. Derse takes over for Matthew Brown, who was serving as interim CFO. Brown will return to his chief accounting officer role.

Harley-Davidson CFO John Olin has stepped down, effective immediately, after 10 years in the role and 17 years at the company. The company’s current VP treasurer, Darrell Thomas, will assume duties as interim CFO until a successor is appointed. Olin’s departure comes as part of a restructuring. The company will also cut 700 jobs globally with approximately 500 employees expected to exit the organization through 2020.

Anand Govind was promoted to CFO at o9 Solutions. Govind, who was most recently executive vice president of finance, joined the AI platform late last year. Govind spent over a decade in leadership roles in the technology investment banking groups of J.P. Morgan, most recently as managing director where he focused on advising clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and other strategic corporate finance areas. Before his investment banking career, he held various senior operating and strategic roles in the technology industry.

Jim Young will join Indigo Agriculture as CFO in September. Young is currently finance chief at Broadridge Financial Solutions, a role he has held since 2014. During Jim’s tenure, Broadridge achieved double-digit compound annual recurring revenue growth, mid-teens adjusted earnings growth, and was added to the S&P 500, generating a total shareholder return of approximately 250%. Before joining Broadridge, he served in senior finance roles at Visa, including as senior vice president of finance leading global financial planning and analysis. Young played a lead role in Visa’s $19B IPO.

Broadridge Financial Solutions named Matt Connor to serve as the company’s interim chief financial officer until Jim Young’s permanent successor is named. Connor, who is currently CFO of Broadridge’s global technology and operations business, joined Broadridge in 2007 and has held a variety of roles in finance and business unit leadership. Before joining Broadridge, he held senior finance roles at Gartmore Global Investments, First USA, and CoreStates Bank.

Arla Foods promoted Torben Dahl Nyholm to chief financial officer. Torben currently heads the international dairy company’s performance management function. Nyholm joined Arla in 2012 after working for several years in the M&A advisory industry. Starting out in Arla as a business controller in group finance, he has subsequently held several significant project and leadership roles across the finance organization. Nyholm takes over for Natalie Knight, who left the company in February to become executive vice president of finance at retail group Ahold Delhaize.

Lisa Mayr is the new finance chief at Internap Holding (INAP). Before joining the IT infrastructure solution company, Mayr served as CFO at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy. She previously was CFO at two education technology firms, EVERFI and Blackboard. Mayr serves on the board of STEM for Her, a non-profit that supports girls and young women pursuing careers in STEM.

Kristina Salen photo credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for NASDAQ