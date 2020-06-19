CFOs On the Move: Week Ending June 19

Cars.com has appointed Sonia Jain as finance chief, effective July 6. Jain joins the company from the video rental and streaming company Redbox where she served as CFO. Before Redbox, Sonia was vice president of finance and treasurer with Outerwall. She was previously an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and a consultant at McKinsey & Co. Jain takes over for Jandy Tomy, who has served as interim CFO since January. Tomy will resume her treasurer position as well as other finance responsibilities for the company.

D. Anthony Scaglione will become CFO at Office Depot on July 20. Scaglione joins the company from ABM Industries, where he most recently served as chief financial officer. During his eleven-year tenure at ABM Industries, he served in several leadership roles, including senior vice president, treasurer, and head of mergers and acquisitions. Before joining ABM Industries, he held executive finance positions at CA Technologies.

Ingersoll Rand promoted Vikram Kini to finance chief. Kini, who was most recently vice president of investor relations and FP&A, has been with Ingersoll Rand and its predecessor Gardner Denver for about 10 years. During his time with the company, he has also served as the vice president of finance for the industrials segment and held leadership positions within treasury and IT. Before that, he held finance roles of increasing responsibility at General Electric and SABIC. Kini takes over for Emily Weaver, who became CFO at Gardner Denver in December 2019.

Peabody Energy appointed Mark Spurbeck as chief financial officer. Spurbeck stepped in as interim CFO in January after Amy Schwetz left the company to become CFO at Flowserve. Spurbeck was most recently chief accounting officer at the company. Before Peabody, he was vice president of finance and chief accounting officer at Coeur Mining. He also previously held multiple positions at Newmont Mining, including group executive, assistant controller.

T-Mobile promoted Peter Osvaldik to chief financial officer, effective July 1. Osvaldik, who is currently senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, joined the company in 2016 as vice president of external reporting and technical accounting. Before T-Mobile, Osvaldik held chief accounting officer, controller, and management roles at Outerwall, Coinstar, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Osvaldik replaces Braxton Carter, who is retiring after more than 19 years at T-Mobile. Carter will serve in a strategic advisory role for at least three months.

Robert O’Donovan joined IT company Cohesity as chief financial officer. Before joining Cohesity, O’Donovan was CFO at cloud data management company DataStax. Before that, he was CFO at cloud-based software company Pivotal Software, which was later acquired by VMware. He has also held finance, operations, and sales roles at Dell/EMC in Europe and Asia Pacific/Japan.

Steve Swank will become chief financial officer at Tandy Leather Factory on July 6. Swank joins the retailer from Sears Hometown Stores, where he was CFO. Swank has over 25 years of experience in a broad range of retail companies, including Sears-branded companies, where he spent the last 11 years, Fossil Group, and CompUSA. Swank started his career at Tandy Corporation in buying and merchandising. Interim CFO Michael Galvan will remain with the company through the completion of the restatement and in a consulting role.

Sales engagement platform Outreach appointed Melissa Fisher as its chief financial officer. Fisher joins the company from cloud-based security company Qualys where she was finance chief. During Fisher’s tenure at Qualys, the company’s EBITDA margins expanded to 44%, and its stock price increased by more than 400%. Fisher also serves as a director on the Board of ModelN, a cloud revenue management solutions company.

Biotechnology company RenovaCare appointed Robert Cook as CFO and board secretary. Before joining RenovaCare, Cook served as chief financial officer at CorMedix, and previously at BioBlast Pharma and Strata Skin Sciences. His executive roles at Immune Pharmaceuticals and EpiCept Corporation included interim president, CFO, and appointments to the board of directors. Previously, he served as CFO at Pharmos where he raised more than $100 million in public financing to support R&D, where he negotiated and closed the sale of its ophthalmic business to Bausch & Lomb.

Theresa Jasmin was promoted to CFO at Big Y Foods. Jasmin, who joined the company in 2005, was most recently vice president of finance. Other roles she held include controller and senior director of finance. Before joining Big Y, she was at Friendly Ice Cream, where she held senior management positions in treasury and accounting. Jasmin takes over for William Mahoney, who retired.

LogMeIn named Rich Veldran as the software company’s new CFO. Veldran was most recently at Boston Consulting Group as a senior advisor and executive coach. Before that, he was at Dun & Bradstreet, where he served as CFO for nearly eight years.Before Dun & Bradstreet, he spent seven years with ADP and eight years with Procter & Gamble. Veldran takes over for Ed Herdiech, who is retiring.