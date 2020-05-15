CFOs On the Move: Week Ending May 15

CBS News finance chief Charlie Pavlounis is leaving the company. Pavlounis joined the news organization as CFO in 2015 from CBS Corporation, where he was senior vice president and chief audit executive. Before joining CBS, he held a variety of positions in corporate compliance and financial management at several companies including Wyndham Worldwide, Dun & Bradstreet, Interpublic Group of Companies, Mercer, and KPMG.

Chief financial officer Nate Troup will depart Red Lion Hotels to join cloud communications platform Twilio as vice president, global controller. Troup’s last day with the company is May 29. Financial consultant Gary Kohn will support Red Lion Hotels during the transition and until a replacement is found. Kohn will join the company on May 18.

David Quinn was promoted to chief financial officer at Atlas Technical Consultants. Quinn has served as Atlas’ executive vice president of corporate affairs since September 2019. Before joining Atlas, he held multiple executive-level roles at the Shaw Group and Atkins North America, most recently in chief financial officer and chief operating officer capacities. Quinn succeeds CFO and chief accounting officer Walter Powell. Powell will retain his role as chief accounting officer.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Troy Edgar as chief financial officer for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Edgar has served as associate deputy undersecretary of management at DHS since January. Before DHS, he was president, chief executive officer, and founder at management consulting firm Global Conductor. Before that, he spent nearly a decade in the aerospace industry at Boeing where he was the CFO of the military aircraft logistics division.

Calavo Growers named Kevin Manion as CFO of the avocado and fresh food distributor. Before joining Calavo, Manion held financial leadership positions with several food and beverage companies including Century Snacks, Young’s Market Company, Bolthouse Farms, Hostess Brands, Nestle USA, and Kraft General Foods.

Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming (G&W) promoted Thomas Savage to finance chief. Savage was previously senior vice president of corporate development and treasurer. He has worked in finance and mergers and acquisitions since joining the company in 2005 and has been responsible for G&W’s treasury functions since 2012. Savage succeeds Timothy Gallagher, who left the company following its sale to Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC, which resulted in G&W becoming a private company.

Biotechnology company Bolt Biotherapeutics named William Quinn as chief financial officer. Before joining Bolt, he was CFO at pharmaceutical company Sunesis. Before that, Quinn served as the chief executive office of Bullet Biotechnology. Quinn also held the chief financial officer and chief operating officer role at biotechnology software company Novation Biosciences.

Refrigerated foods company Del Real Foods appointed Manuel Martinez as chief financial officer. Martinez most recently served as CFO at Nellson Nutraceutical, a nutritional bars and functional powders provider. He was previously CFO of ethnic frozen meals and snacks manufacturer Windsor Quality.

Data analytics company HawkEye 360 appointed David Farnsworth as CFO. Farnsworth started at Raytheon in 1982 and worked his way up the company to become chief financial officer for integrated defense systems. Previously, he was CFO for the intelligence, information, and services segment of Raytheon. In 2007, Farnsworth was appointed CFO for Raytheon Technical Services Company.

Family location tracking app Life360 named Russell Burke as its chief financial officer. Burke’s previous roles include CFO at Mandalay Media, chief executive officer at Weight Watchers Australia and New Zealand, and senior leadership positions at digital media subscription service Pressplay and mixed-reality platform Magic Leap.

Joseph Orlando is the new finance chief at insurance company Venbrook Group. Orlando has been working with Venbrook in an advisory capacity for several months. Before joining Venbrook Group, Orlando’s 25-year career included CFO roles at Concord Blue Energy, Hyman, and Suncor Capital.