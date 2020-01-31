CFOs On the Move: Week Ending January 31

Video platform Vimeo appointed Narayan Menon as CFO. Before joining Vimeo, Menon served as chief financial officer at cloud-based presentation platform Prezi. His previous leadership roles include corporate vice president at Intuit, senior director of finance at Microsoft, and senior director at Skype. Menon serves as an advisory board member for the Rutgers University Big Data program.

Realty Income’s executive vice president, CFO, and treasurer Paul Meurer is leaving the company but will stay on as a senior advisor through March 31. Sean Nugent, the company’s senior vice president, controller, will serve as principal financial officer and treasurer until the company appoints a new chief financial officer. The real estate investment trust company has started a search for a new CFO.

Grammarly named Stu West chief financial officer. West joins the writing assistant software company from Automattic, the parent company of publishing platform WordPress, where he served as CFO for eight years. Before Automattic, West was acting CFO and vice president of finance at TiVo and vice president at Yahoo. Before that, he worked in investment banking at J.P. Morgan and worked for the U.S. State Department at the United Nations.

Hyland promoted Nancy Person to CFO, effective April 2. Person is currently senior vice president of finance and accounting at the content services provider and brings more than 25 years of experience to her new role. Person joined Hyland in 2010 having previously worked at KeyBank, Charter One Bank, and Deloitte. She takes over for Christopher Hyland who is retiring. Hyland will continue to hold his position as chairman of the board of directors for the company.

Digital River appointed CJ Bernander as the e-commerce company’s chief financial officer. Bernander was most recently vice president of finance at education technology company Renaissance Learning. Before his role at Renaissance Learning, he spent nine years at Digital River in various financial leadership roles, including accounting, finance, and corporate development functions.

Dave Raszeja has been promoted to senior vice president, chief financial officer of Penn Mutual, effective March 1. Raszeja joined the life insurance company in July 2001 and was most recently senior vice president of financial management and chief risk officer. Raszeja moves into the role to take over for long-tenured CFO Sue Deakins, who announced her retirement last year.

Inteliquent promoted chief financial officer Ed O’Hara to chief executive office at the telecommunications company, effective Feb. 7. O’Hara has 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology sector, and for the past two years, he has led the finance and human resources functions at the company. Before joining Inteliquent, O’Hara held chief financial officer roles at cloud services and communications companies Datapipe, Sidera Networks, and RCN. O’Hara will succeed Fritz Hendricks, who is leaving the company after 17 years.

Technology platform PeerStreet promoted Ellen Coleman to finance chief. Coleman joined the company a year ago as executive vice president of finance. Before joining PeerStreet, she held positions as managing director at Countrywide Financial, treasurer at Stearns Lending, and executive vice president and treasurer at both Nationstar Mortgage and Homeward Residential.

Colliers International promoted Christian Mayer to chief financial officer. Mayer, currently serving as senior vice president, finance, and treasurer, has been with the real estate companyfor more than 20 years in progressive leadership roles. Mayer takes over for John Friedrichsen, who will step into the newly created global leadership position of chief operating officer.