CFOs On the Move: Week Ending December 6

Salon booking platform Boulevard appointed Greg Wookey as the company’s first chief financial officer. Prior to joining Boulevard, Wookey served as the CFO for AI company Inbenta. He previously spent nearly seven years at business management software company MINDBODY where he served as CFO. Wookey is on both the Retail Technology Committee and Payment Sales & Strategy Committee for the Electronic Transaction Association.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts promoted its treasurer and executive vice president, Michele Allen, to finance chief. Allen, who began her career at Deloitte & Touche, has been with Wyndham for 20 years. She succeeds David Wyshner who has decided to step down as chief financial officer, effective immediately, and move into a senior advisory role until March 1.

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) selected Aparna Ramesh as its chief financial officer, executive vice president, and treasurer, starting January 6. Ramesh joins the company from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston where she most recently served as chief financial officer and senior vice president. Prior to joining the Boston Fed, she spent 10 years in commercial banking at M&T Bank and Cambridge Savings Bank.

On-demand pay solutions company DailyPay appointed Scot Parnell CFO. Parnell most recently was finance chief of TIAA’s retail and institutional division. Prior to that, he was CFO of Crump Group. He has also served as CFO of Student Loan Corporation.

Michael Ramirez is the new finance chief at recycling solution company Venture Metals. Prior to Venture Metals, Ramirez was executive vice president and chief financial officer of Strategic Materials, the largest glass recycler in North America. Before that, he was executive vice president and CFO of industrial, environmental, and metal services company PSC.

Alberto Fornaro is joining Korea’s largest e-commerce platform Coupang as chief financial officer. Fornaro has served in senior financial executive roles for 25 years in Korea, the United States, and Europe. Before Coupang, Fornaro served as CFO and executive vice president of gaming company IGT and was previously global CFO for Doosan Infracore Construction.

Cybersecurity company Secureworks named Paul Parrish its new chief financial officer, starting Dec. 9. Parrish joins Secureworks from health information management company CIOX Health where he was CFO. Before joining CIOX, he was finance chief at Brightree and he was previously CFO of S1 Corporation.

IT monitoring analytics software company Zenoss named Matthew Bates as the company’s new CFO. Bates joins the company from Rackspace where he spent 17 years in leadership roles across numerous departments. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer (Americas). Prior to Rackspace, Bates was an investment banker for Deutsche Bank.

Robert Lewin will be appointed chief financial officer at global investment firm KKR & Co. on January 1. Lewin succeeds William “Bill” Janetschek who will be retiring at the end of the year. Lewin joined KKR in 2004 and has held a number of positions including as an investor in private equity and serving as treasurer and head of corporate development. For the last two years, he served as head of human capital and strategic talent.