CFOs On the Move: Week Ending October 11

Jason Cardew has been promoted to lead the finance function at automotive technology company Lear, effective Nov. 1. Current finance chief Jeffrey Vanneste is retiring effective the previous day, but will serve as a consultant through February of next year. Cardew has been at the firm since 1992 and most recently served as vice president of finance for the company’s seating and E-systems businesses.

New York Life Insurance appointed Eric Feldstein to head finance. He joins the company from Health Care Service, where he had been CFO since 2016. Feldstein takes over from interim CFO Joel Steinberg, who will return to his post as chief risk officer.

Gustavo Antorcha has resigned as CEO at SeaWorldEntertainment after seven months in the role,and CFO Marc Swanson will become interim CEO. Chief accounting officer Elizabeth Gulacsy will become interim CFO while remaining in her current post.

Mechanical systems solutions firm Limbach Holdings has chosen Jayme Brooks to fill the top finance spot. Brooks, who succeeds John Jordan, had been finance chief at Capstone Turbine.

Michael Fiddelke has been promoted to finance chief at Target. He succeeds Cathy Smith, who had announced earlier in the year that she would step down. Fiddelke has more than 15 years of service at Target, most recently as senior vice president of operations, leading initiatives involving merchandising, supply chain, stores, and guest experience. He was director of finance from 2007 to 2009.

Chris Corrini has been named to head finance at Production Resource Group. Most recently he was finance chief at Edison Learning; before that, he held the top finance spot at Brink’s and at Brink’s Group.

Life sciences investment firm Vida Ventures named Jean-Philippe Kouakou-Zebouah CFO and chief operating officer. Kouakou-Zebouah has two decades of experience in venture capital, life sciences, strategy consulting, and public accounting across Europe, Africa, and the United States. He joined the company from Versant Ventures where he was senior vice president of finance.

Field-service marketplace Field Nation has appointed Jason Woods finance chief. He had held several posts at SAP Concur, including CFO.

AeroVironment has said that Teresa Covington, who leads the finance function, is resigning as of Oct. 18. Controller Brian Shackley will become interim CFO while the company searches for Covington’s successor.

Liberty Company Insurance Brokers has appointed Megvarran Lalsa to lead the finance function. Lalsa formerly was director of finance at Venbrook Group.

Noble Midstream Partners has promoted Thomas Christensen to the top finance spot. He had been chief accounting officer since 2016 and interim CFO since July.