CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 31

Radisson Hotel Group appointed Sergio Amodeo CFO of Radisson Hospitality AB and member of the Global Steering Committee for Radisson Hotel Group, effective June 1. Amodeo will take on the duties of Knut Kleiven, who is currently deputy president and CFO of Radisson Hospitality AB. Kleiven is retiring after more than 30 years with the company.

Power infrastructure firm Fluor announced its former CFO, D. Michael Steuert, is coming out of retirement to return to his role as the company’s CFO. Steuert retired in 2012, but is rejoining the company to take over for Bruce Stanski. Stanski, who was the company’s CFO since August 2017, will now support the office of the CEO to focus on analyzing the company’s investments and joint ventures.

GameStop is reorganizing its leadership team. James Bell was named the video game retailer’s executive vice president and CFO, starting June 3. Rob Lloyd, the company’s current chief operating officer and CFO, will depart after nearly 23 years with company, effective July 3. As part of its new organizational structure, the company will eliminate the position of COO.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s chief accountant, Wesley Bricker, plans to leave the agency in June. Bricker has been with the SEC for six years, and was named chief accountant in 2016. Previously, he was deputy chief accountant and professional accounting fellow at the agency. Current deputy chief accountant Sagar Teotia will serve as acting chief accountant. Teotia joined the SEC in 2017 from Deloitte, where he was a partner.

After 19 years at railroad operator CSX, finance chief Frank Lonergo is stepping down. Lonergo was named CFO in September 2015 and survived a management shakeup two years ago. The railroad gave no explanation for his departure. Kevin Boone, a vice-president of corporate affairs and of marketing and strategy, will fill in on an interim basis while CSX looks for a new CFO.

Allan Auning-Hansen will become CFO and partner at juice bar and coffee shop Joe & The Juice in October. Until then, he will continue his role as CFO at Danish gambling operator Danske Spil. The departure follows the news that Danske Spil is acquiring online gaming business Tivioli Gardens.

Noel Watson has been named EVP and chief executive officer of TrueCar. Watson joins the company from TripAdvisor where he was vice president finance and chief accounting officer at TripAdvisor. Prior to joining TripAdvisor, Watson held management positions at technology firms ArrAy and Way Systems.

Ametros, a post-settlement medical administration company, promoted Nicole Sauk to chief financial officer. This is Sauk’s fourth promotion since she joined the company in 2014; most recently she served as the senior vice president of finance and operations. Before joining Ametros, Sauk was an accounting manager for ISO Claims Partners and previously worked in public accounting as an audit associate.

Financial operating platform Bento named Paula Bachman the company’s first chief financial officer. Bachman will also lead the company’s human resources group. Bachman comes to Bento from Networked Insights, a data analytics SaaS business backed by Goldman Sachs and acquired by American Family Insurance in December 2017.

Scott Kenerly joined information technology company Capsule8 as chief financial officer. Most recently, Kenerly was president of CFO’s parent company Argyle Executive Forum. Kenerly previously worked at several high-growth companies, including in the enterprise security sector with ThreatGRID, which was acquired by Cisco Systems.

Gregg Bien is joining wireless technology company Starry as chief financial officer. Bien was most recently CFO for the mobile division of Assurant. Prior to Assurant, Bien was executive vice president, chief financial officer for cell phone insurance provider The Signal, which was acquired by Assurant in 2008. Bien has also worked in financial positions at AT&T and Disney.