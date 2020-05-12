Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
M&A
May 12, 2020

KKR Makes $750 Million Beauty Bet on Coty

The investment is the first step toward a broader deal under which KKR would acquire 60% of Coty's professional beauty and hair care business.
Matthew Heller

Private-equity giant KKR is making a bet on cosmetics maker Coty that could ultimately total $4 billion and give it a majority stake in such hair care brands as Wella and Clairol.

As part of a deal announced on Monday, Coty will sell preferred stock to KKR for $750 million, giving it a cash infusion as it attempts to weather the retail storms caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two companies have also signed a memorandum of understanding under which Coty’s professional beauty and retail hair businesses, including the Wella and Clairol brands, would be spun off, with KKR owning a 60% stake and Coty receiving additional cash proceeds of about $3 billion.

KKR’s investment “will be instrumental to strengthening Coty’s balance sheet and helping the company to achieve long-term growth in shareholder value,” Coty Chairman Peter Harf said in a news release.

As The Financial Times reports, the plan is the latest in a string of moves by Coty “to turn around the company, whose biggest brands such as CoverGirl have lost favor with consumers who are flocking to new, often celebrity-driven rivals.”

Coty, which acquired Wella, Clairol and dozens of other beauty brands from Procter & Gamble for $12 billion in 2016, wrote down about $3 billion in the value of the brands last year. It announced in October 2019 that it was looking to sell its beauty and haircare division, hoping to raise about $8 billion.

“Unilever and Henkel, as well as private equity firms, were weighing bids just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shutting down hair and beauty salons and upending equity and debt markets,” the FT said.

KKR has a history of investing in branded consumer businesses, including the beauty sector, and reportedly made an offer for Coty’s professional beauty brands when they were owned by P&G. It will invest another $250 million in Coty when the spinoff deal is signed.

“Coty is a leader in the attractive global beauty market with iconic brands, global presence and scale, and a strong track record of innovation and growth,” Johannes Huth, head of KKR EMEA, said.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

, , , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Applications

Zoom Buys Security Company Keybase

The deal is Zoom’s first acquisition in its nine-year history.
M&A

Embraer, Boeing Clash Over $4B Deal Collapse

The Brazilian aviation firm has begun an arbitration process, claiming Boeing manufactured false claims to terminate the deal.
M&A

How Finance Can Lead the Effort to Drive Revenue Synergies

The CFO is in a unique position to drive the other functions to aim higher on synergies and see they are realized.