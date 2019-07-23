Finance, Disrupt Yourself in the Consumer and Retail Sector

The consumer and retail industry is facing enormous disruption on many fronts. Think customers increasingly buying products through mobile apps, their mounting expectations for a robust and seamless online experience, and their growing propensity to share their views on social media, to name just a few.

Finance has historically been a relatively conservative and reactive support function. But in the face of this escalating disruption, it needs to step up its game to arm the enterprise with the predictive and prescriptive data and insights it requires to compete. Indeed, finance needs to disrupt itself in order to be an effective and valuable partner to the business.

In this podcast, Sanjay Sehgal and Brett Benner, executives in KPMG’s financial management practice, sat down with Stan Lepeak to discuss: