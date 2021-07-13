Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Corporate Finance

Flipkart Gets $3.6B to Invest in Indian E-Commerce

The largest-ever funding round for an Indian startup "reflects the promise of digital commerce in India."
Matthew Heller
July 13, 2021

Flipkart has raised $3.6 billion in capital from global investors, valuing the Indian e-commerce firm at $37.6 billion as it prepares to go public.

Investors in the funding round — by far the largest for any Indian startup — included Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Walmart, which bought a controlling stake in Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018.

“This investment by leading global investors reflects the promise of digital commerce in India and their belief in Flipkart’s capabilities to maximize this potential for all stakeholders,” Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a news release.

The company said the capital infusion will enable it “to make deeper investments across people, technology, supply chain and infrastructure to address the requirements of a rapidly growing consumer base in India.”

According to Reuters, Flipkart is aiming for a $50 billion valuation for its public listing as early as this year.

As CNBC reports, “Most of India’s retail shopping takes place in brick-and-mortar stores, but the online potential remains enormous: India has one of the fastest-growing and largest internet population in the world.”

In the last three months of 2020, India’s e-commerce sector grew 36% year on year in terms of volume and 30% year on year in terms of value, according to a joint report from Unicommerce and Kearney, and Bain and Co. estimates the market will reach more than 300 million shoppers by 2025.

Flipkart, which claims to have more than 350 million registered users, competes with Amazon as well as traditional Indian conglomerates like Reliance and the Tatas, which are planning to scale up their new ventures in the e-commerce space.

Amazon has invested more than $6.5 billion in the South Asian market.

Sovereign funds Qatar Investment Authority, Tencent, Willoughby Capital, and Franklin Templeton also invested in the Flipkart funding round. “We are optimistic about the growth prospects of e-commerce and digitalization in India and believe Flipkart is well-positioned to benefit from this growth,” said Sukumar Rajah, director of portfolio management for Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity.

, , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Strategy

Your Business Survived the Pandemic – Now What?

Here are a few ways to strengthen your business while also preparing for any future slowdowns.
Investor Relations

Preparing for Shareholder Activism

CFOs should proactively address potential areas of activist attention to reduce the chances of becoming the target of a campaign.
Legal

Elon Musk to Testify Over Tesla's $2.6B SolarCity Buy

The lawsuit alleges that the acquisition failed to deliver the profits promised by Musk and accuses the CEO of personally benefiting from the acquisition.