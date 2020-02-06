Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Capital Markets
February 6, 2020

Nasdaq Offers Exclusive Home for Small Cap Issuers

The exchange has proposed eliminating unlimited trading privileges for its thinly-traded stocks to reduce market complexity.
Matthew Heller

Nasdaq is seeking to become the exclusive trading venue for the small cap companies that are listed on the exchange.

Currently, small caps have “unlisted trading privileges” (UTP), which allow their shares to be traded on any of the 13 national securities exchanges even if they are not listed there.

But in a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Nasdaq said companies that have an average daily trading volume of less than 100,000 shares in each of the prior six months should be allowed to opt out of UTP and trade exclusively on Nasdaq.

“Nasdaq proposes to establish a tier nestled within the U.S. public equity markets that is better tailored and far more hospitable to thinly-traded securities than is the all-purpose, undifferentiated market environment in which they suffer today,” it said.

The SEC had asked exchanges in October for suggestions on how to reduce market complexity, saying a suspension or elimination of UTP may be a worthwhile idea.

As S&P Global Market Intelligence reports, the eligible companies “are considerably smaller than the household names that represent the other 53% of Nasdaq’s listed securities,” accounting for 2.6% of the total market capitalization of all of its listings.

But Nasdaq believes its proposal would encourage more SMEs to tap the public equity markets, citing its First North Growth Market in the Nordic states as a model.

“We need to make progress on this,” Tal Cohen, who heads Nasdaq’s North American market services business, told S&P. “It’s time for the industry, the SEC and the exchanges to show issuers and investors that we’re serious about this.”

Rival exchanges, however, are concerned that listing exchanges would have outsized influence over the stocks exclusively available on their venues.

“[Nasdaq’s] proposed fix is to limit trading to a single national securities exchange, offering a single market structure,” Cboe Global Markets told the SEC in December. “The irony of this solution is not lost on Cboe.”

Nasdaq said it would not impose any specific fee on existing market data products for holding information about thinly-traded securities whose issuers terminated UTP.

, , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Mergers & Acquisitions

6 Potential M&A Targets For Tesla

With its lofty share price, Tesla might want to consider buying one of these startups.
Capital Markets

Tesla's Scale, Ambition Hurts Bears After Another Big Quarter

CEO Elon Musk told analysts that Tesla electric vehicle demand is the highest in the world.
Accounting & Tax

Key Steps to the Lease Accounting Close

While some organizations have transitioned smoothly, others are still struggling to make the necessary business process and control changes.