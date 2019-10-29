Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Bankruptcy
October 29, 2019

Murray Energy Files for Chapter 11

At least seven coal companies have filed for bankruptcy protection this year as consumers shift to renewable energy sources.

Robert Murray, Founder and CEO, Murray Energy

Murray Energy, which was the largest privately held coal company in the United States, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Ohio.

The company said it has entered into a restructuring agreement with an ad hoc lender group holding more than 60% of roughly $1.7 billion in debt.

It plans to continue operations with $350 million new money debtor-in-possession financing.

“Although a bankruptcy filing is not an easy decision, it became necessary to access liquidity and best position Murray Energy and its affiliates for the future of our employees and customers and our long-term success,” the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Robert Murray, said in a statement.

Murray has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and has reportedly exerted great influence on Trump administration energy policy. He urged rollbacks of Obama-era regulations and called the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission “feckless” as well as saying climate change was a “hoax.”

The announcement comes as U.S. demand for coal has dropped to its lowest levels in 40 years as consumers shift to renewable energy sources. At least seven coal companies, including Blackjewel Mining in West Virginia and Cloud Peak Energy in Wyoming, have gone bankrupt this year.

According to forecasts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. coal production is expected to fall to 159 million short tons in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 17% over the same period last year.

The company has 7,000 employees and operate 17 active mines.

Under the restructuring agreement, Robert Murray will be chairman of the board of Murray NewCo and Murray’s nephew Robert Moore will be president and CEO.

Evercore is acting as Murray Energy’s investment banker; and Alvarez & Marsal is acting as financial advisor. Houlihan Lokey Capital is acting as investment banker to the ad hoc lender group.

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Bankruptcy

Authentic Brands Declares Victory In Barneys Auction; Rivals Don’t Concede

“Barneys is continuing to work towards a value-maximizing going-concern transaction," said a spokesperson.
Risk Management

Insolvencies Are on the Rise in Western Europe

Slowing economic and global trade growth, as well as Brexit uncertainty, are the main drivers of the insolvencies.
Bankruptcy

Forever 21 Scaling Back Global Ambitions in Bankruptcy Plan

The "fast fashion" retailer said it would close stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia but continue operations in Mexico and Latin America. 