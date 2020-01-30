Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Accounting & Tax
January 30, 2020

Altria Takes $4.1B Writedown on Juul Investment

The company recorded $8.6 billion in impairments on its investment in the e-cigarette company.

Altria has taken a $4.1 billion writedown on its investment in Juul Labs following increased regulatory scrutiny and a backlash against vaping. Altria, the maker of Marlboro, Virginia Slims, and Parliament cigarettes, said the impairment was due to the increasing number of legal cases against Juul and the expectation that more will be coming.

The companies also revised the terms of Altria’s minority investment in Juul.

“Altria has not made any assumptions, or drawn any conclusions, regarding the merits or likelihood of success of any of these cases, litigation is subject to uncertainty and it is possible that there could be adverse developments in pending or future cases,” the company said in a statement. Altria said the number of cases pending against Juul has grown more than 80% since October 31, 2019.

Altria paid $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in Juul in December 2018. It recorded $8.6 billion in non-cash pre-tax impairment charges in total to the Juul investment in 2019.

Under the terms of the new investment agreement, Altria said it would stop providing services, including logistics, distribution, and access to retail shelf space to Juul, and instead assist with regulatory affairs. Two directors designated by Altria will join the Juul board following completion of an antitrust probe.

Altria said it expects a resolution of the antitrust clearance in the first half of this year.

“This agreement is a continuation of the reset initiated by JUUL’s leadership team,” Altria chief executive officer Howard Willard said in a statement.

Altria stock fell as much as 7% Thursday morning.

Altria reported a loss of $1.81 billion for the fourth quarter, down from net income of $1.25 billion for the fourth quarter last year. The company had sales of $4.8 billion. It revised its long-term earnings per share growth targets for 2020 to 4% to 7%, down from 5% to 8%.

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Financial Performance

Facebook Shares Drop 7% Despite Earnings Beat

A fourth straight quarter of revenue growth below 30% and a 34% jump in expenses may have weighed on investors.
Financial Performance

GE Shares Surge 10% on Strong Q4 Cash Flow

"GE’s restructuring remains very much a work-in-progress, with some signs that [CEO Larry] Culp’s turnaround is taking hold."
Financial Performance

3M Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, New Layoffs

The company is “the latest manufacturer to exhibit signs of strain at a time of weakness for the industrial economy."