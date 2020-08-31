Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Banking & Capital Markets
August 31, 2020

Nio Trades Down After Upsized Equity Offering Prices at Discount

With the offering, the Chinese electric vehicle company expects its cash reserves to exceed $2.9 billion.
Avatar

Nio shares came under incremental selling pressure premarket Monday after the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer announced the pricing of its upsized equity offering.

Nio Prices at Discount: Nio said it has priced its upsized offering of 88.5 million ADSs at $17 per ADSs, at a discount to Friday’s closing price of $18.50.

The company announced the commencement of a 75-million-share equity offering Friday.

The company said it has earmarked 13.275 million ADSs to cover an overallotment option.

With the 18% hike to the originally announced offering size, the company said it expects to generate gross proceeds in excess of $1.7 billion.

This would mark the largest follow-on offering in the Chinese premium smart electric vehicle industry, the company said.

Nio has seen an improvement in fundamentals in recent times, and the offering is likely to give a cushion to the company’s growth.

Nio Beefs Up Cash Position: Nio said it expects to use $600 million to increase the share capital of Nio Chin and its ownership in the company; $357 million to repurchase equity interest held by certain minority shareholders of Nio China; and the remaining for R&D in autonomous driving technologies, global market development, and general corporate purposes.

With the offering, the company expects its cash reserves to exceed 20 billion yuan ($2.92 billion).

Nio Price Action: At last check, Nio shares were trading down 7.24% to $17.16 premarket Monday.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

, , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Financial Performance

Ally Financial's Profit Drops by More Than Half

“We saw steady improvement throughout the [second] quarter as shelter-in-place orders eased and dealers quickly adapted to the COVID environment."
Regulation

Fed Clamps Down on Bank Capital Distributions

The regulator is seeking to “ensure large banks remain resilient despite the economic uncertainty" from the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit

U.S. Banks' Profits Sink 69% to $18.5B in Q1

Banks diverted earnings to reserves for "newly risky loans as the coronavirus tanked credit health and plunged the U.S. into a recession."