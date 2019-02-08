CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Feb. 8

Julie Shiflett has been named CFO and treasurer at RLH (Red Lion Hotels). She held the top finance spot at the company previously, from 2010 to 2014, before leaving to become a principal at NorthWest CFO.

Sanmina, a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, said that David Anderson, who heads finance, plans to retire in March 2020. He will remain CFO until his replacement has been named, and then will transfer to an advisory role until his retirement. Anderson joined Sanmina in 2002 and became finance chief in 2017.

Mavenir announced that former finance chief Terry Hungle rejoined the transformer of mobile network economics for communications service providers and will become CFO again on March 4. Hungle, who succeeds Walter Loh, had most recently been CFO at Imagine Communications; he headed finance at Mavenir from 2008 until 2015.

Recycler Strategic Materials said that Mike Hajost has been appointed to lead the finance function. He formerly headed finance at Accuride.

Martin Bengtsson has been named to the top finance spot at Balchem. He comes to the firm from Honeywell, where he held several posts over a 15-year career, including vice president, finance group corporate audit and CFO, performance materials, and technologies.

Heather Bridges has been named to lead the finance function at HALO Branded Solutions. Bridges, who takes over from Linda Janczkowski at the marketer, previously held the top finance spot at S.C. Johnson.

Two Harbors Investment promoted Mary Riskey to finance chief. She joined the company in 2011 and has been acting CFO and treasurer since October.

Diversified industrial firm NN Inc. has said that Thomas Burwell, who leads the finance function, will be leaving the company. He will stay in his post and assist with an orderly transition while a search for his successor is under way.

Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) announced that Michael Pung, who heads finance, plans to retire on Dec. 31. The company has begun a search for his replacement.

Casino entertainment firm Eldorado Resorts has appointed Bret Yunker finance chief, subject to regulatory approval. Yunker, who takes over his role on May 2, succeeds Thomas Reeg, who has been promoted to chief executive officer. Yunker formerly was managing director of the real estate investment banking group at J.P. Morgan.