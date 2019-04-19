CFOs on the Move: Week Ending April 19

The Hershey Co has appointed Steve Voskuil to head finance, effective May 13. He replaces Patricia Little, who previously announced her retirement. Voskuil has led the finance function at Avanos Medical since 2014.

Jennifer Piepszak has been promoted to finance chief at JPMorgan Chase, effective May 1. She takes over from Marianne Lake, who will become CEO of consumer lending. Piepszak is now CEO of the firm’s card-services business.

Women’s clothing retailer J.Jill has named Mark Webb to the top finance spot, effective May 1. He takes over from chief financial and operating officer Dave Biese, whose departure was previously announced. Webb formerly was chief financial planning & analysis and treasury officer at Hudson’s Bay Co.

Scott Bowman, finance chief of Hibbett Sports, has resigned, effective April 26. The company is looking for his successor.

Cognex said that John Curran, CFO and senior vice president of finance and administration, has resigned, effective May 3. The company has begun a search for his replacement.

Commercial real estate services and investment company CBRE Group has named Leah Stearns to the top finance spot, effective May 15. Most recently, she was finance chief of the U.S. division of American Tower. Stearns succeeds Jim Groch, who will concentrate on his other posts as global group president and chief investment officer.

Majesco, which provides cloud software solutions for the insurance industry, has chosen Wayne Locke to lead the finance function. He previously worked at Capgemini, where he was responsible for operational and financial consulting for insurance companies.

Real-estate firm Alexander & Baldwin has appointed Brett Brown to head finance, effective May 8. Brown, who takes over from interim CFO Diana Laing, is now CFO and treasurer of PREP Property Group.

William Garrett has been named to the top finance spot at Global Knowledge, which offers IT and professional skills solutions. He most recently was finance chief at Hybrid Enterprises.

SP Plus said that Vance Johnston, who leads the finance function, has left the firm. Kristopher Roy, who joined the parking and ground transportation provider in 2013 and has been corporate controller since 2015, will become interim CFO while the company searches for Johnston’s successor.