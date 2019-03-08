CFOs on the Move: Week Ending March 8

National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between National Geographic and 21stCentury Fox, appointed Akilesh Sridharan finance chief. He previously was senior vice president of corporate development and strategy for Fox Networks Group.

Ravi Ahuja will head finance at Disney Television once Walt Disney finalizes its partial merger with 21stCentury Fox. Ahuja is now CFO of Fox Networks Group.

Consumer brands owner, licenser, and marketer Iconix Brand Group has chosen JohnMcClain to lead the finance function. He is a former CFO at Jones Apparel Group.

Real-estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle has named Stephanie Plaines to lead the finance function. She replaces interim CFO Trish Maxson, who had been serving in that post since Christie Kelly left the company in September. Plaines most recently was CFO of U.S. retail for Starbucks.

Julie Albrecht has taken over the top finance spot at Sonoco. Albrecht, who succeeds the retiring Barry Saunders at the packaging company, joined the firm in 2017 and has been assistant CFO and treasurer.

Delek US Holdings and Delek Logistics Partners appointed Assi Ginzburg to head finance at Delek US and Delek Logistics Partners GP, succeeding Kevin Kremke. Ginzburg joined Delek US in 2004 and served in various executive roles, including serving as Delek US and Delek Logistics GP’s CFO from 2013 to 2017 and as Delek US’ executive vice president, strategic planning since June 2017.

Vology selected Grant Newmyer to head finance. He comes to the cloud services, security, and managed IT provider from iQor, where he was senior vice president-global controller.

Barry Niziolek announced that he plans to step down from the top finance spot at Trinseo, a synthetic rubber, plastics, and latex binder manufacturer, later in the year. The company is evaluating both internal and external candidates to replace Niziolek, who has been CFO since 2016.

Gateway Mortgage Group named Christopher Treece to lead the finance function. He is a former finance chief of Guaranty Bancorp.

Indices and analytics provider MSCI said that CFO and treasurer Kathleen Winters has resigned. Andrew Wiechmann, head of strategy, corporate development, and investor relations, will take over her posts on an interim basis.