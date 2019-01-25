CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Jan. 25

AmeriGas Propane named Ann Kelly CFO and vice president, finance, effective Feb. 11. She takes over from Ted Jastrzebski, who was serving as interim principal financial officer since last September. Kelly previously was chief accounting officer and corporate controller of parent company UGI.

Equipment manufacturer Chart Industries appointed Jeffrey Lass to lead the finance function. He formerly was CFO as well as vice president of finance and operations at CognitiveScale.

The Dow Hotel Company promoted Steve Griffin to finance chief. He joined the company in 2001 and most recently was senior vice president of finance.

DenMat Holdings selected Timothy Heher as its next finance chief. He joins the dental-products maker from CIRTEC Medical Systems, where he had been CFO since 2014.

Adam Roberts was promoted to the top finance spot at Hoosier Energy. He replaces Donna Walker, who was promoted to president and CEO in November. Roberts joined the company as a senior financial analyst in 2012 and was promoted to manager of financial services in 2015.

Energy-services holding firm South Jersey Industries has chosen Cielo Hernandez to fill the top finance spot. She previously headed finance for the North American region of A.P. Moeller Maersk Line A/S.

WellPet promoted Bill McDonald to lead the finance function. He formerly was senior director of financial planning and business development at the natural pet food firm.

Casino gaming company Affinity Gaming named Mary Elizabeth Higgins finance chief. She had been interim CFO and chief operating officer since June of last year.