Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Global Business
April 24, 2019

Stay or Go: The Quiz

See how much you know about the long-running British political drama dubbed “Brexit.”
Avatar

If inhabitants of the United Kingdom had access to a time machine, we’re pretty sure they would turn back the clock to February 20, 2016. That’s the date former Prime Minister David Cameron announced a public referendum on whether the UK should leave the European Union. See how much you know about the long-running British political drama dubbed “Brexit.”

1. What was the result of the June 2016 referendum on whether Britain should remain in the EU?
A. A tie; 50% for Leave, 50% for Remain
B. 57% for Remain
C. 65% for Leave
D. 52% for Leave

2. Which country or geographic region did not vote to remain in the EU?
A. London
B. Northern Ireland
C. Scotland
D. Wales

3. What was the official slogan of the Leave campaign?
A. “Return to Normalcy”
B. “Change We Need”
C. “Take Back Control”
D. “Forward”

4. Since the Brexit vote, which trio of companies announced plans to move a headquarters or main office out of the UK?
A. Sony, Panasonic, Dyson
B. Barclays, Sainsbury’s, Land Rover
C. Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Allianz
D. Total, Nestle, Amazon

5. Which EU city has been the most popular for the relocation of London-based banks?
A. Amsterdam
B. Dublin
C. Frankfurt
D. Paris

6. In the context of a Brexit withdrawal agreement, to what does the term “backstop” refer?
A. A fallback plan for a partial UK withdrawal
B. A deal to ensure no “hard border” in Northern Ireland
C. A central bank scheme to prop up the British Pound
D. An emergency post-EU immigration policy

7. Which territory of a EU member state withdrew from the EU (or its predecessor the European Community) in 1985?
A. Greenland
B. Cayman Islands
C. French Guiana
D. Falkland Islands

8. In the HBO movie, “Brexit,” Benedict Cumberbatch plays which real-life person?
A. Michael Gove, British politician
B. Dominic Cummings, Leave campaign director
C. Nigel Farage, Brexit party leader
D. Matthew Elliott, lobbyist

Answers: 1-D; 2-D; 3-C; 4-A; 5-C; 6-B; 7-A; 8-B

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Global Business

The Key to Regional Investment: Understanding Complexity

With its big investment in Latin America, Softbank will have to manage significant complexity that varies greatly from market to market within the region.
Risk Management

Private Companies Grow Anxious Over Global Demand

Views of demand for products and services are dramatically different than they were a year ago, a study shows.
Global Business

U.S. Threatens New Tariffs on EU

The spat centered on subsidies allegedly given to Boeing and Airbus.