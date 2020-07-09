Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
The Economy
July 9, 2020

Another 1.3M Americans File for Unemployment

“Firms anticipate holding their employment levels roughly constant over the second half of 2020 and then ramping up hiring in 2021.”

In the week ending July 4, 1.3 million Americans filed first-time unemployment claims, according to the Department of Labor. It was a drop of 99,000 from the previous week’s revised level, but the number of continued claims, which counts workers who have filed for at least two consecutive weeks, held steady at 18.1 million.

Continued claims peaked in May and have been trending downward but at a slow pace that bodes poorly for the economy.

“A full recovery in the labor market is going to be a multi-year process and we think the resurgence in COVID-19 infections raises the risk that there will be a pause in the progress,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics.

The jobless claims come as some two dozen states halt or reverse the rollback of social-distancing requirements amid a surge in cases of the novel coronavirus.

Nearly 14.4 million people claimed continued benefits under a pandemic assistance program created by Congress in March. So far, the total number of workers filing claims under pandemic unemployment programs, pandemic emergency unemployment assistance programs, and traditional unemployment is nearly 33 million.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in a report this week, said firms do not anticipate a return to pre-COVID employment levels until sometime after 2021.

“Firms’ current employment levels are, on average, a little more than 5 percent lower than they were pre-COVID,” the Atlanta Fed said. “Firms anticipate holding their employment levels roughly constant over the second half of 2020 and then ramping up hiring in 2021.”

The Atlanta Fed surveyed CFOs between June 15 and 26 and collected nearly 300 responses.

The central bank said the pace of hiring was likely not fast enough to restore firms to pre-COVID employment levels by the end of 2021. “Although there is a wide range of responses among our panel, there is a definite tilt downward,” it said.

Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

, ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Economy

Infectious Economy: The Quiz

The COVID-19 pandemic threw the U.S. economy into a tailspin. Take our quiz to see how much you recall about the first months of the outbreak.
The Economy

U.S. Mortgage Delinquency Rate Jumps to 7.76%

More mortgages were past due in May than at any time since 2011 as Americans continue to struggle to pay bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Economy

Starbucks Sees 'Rapidly Evolving' Consumer Preferences

The coffee chain said it expects to accelerate the development of pickup locations in major U.S. cities over the next 18 months.