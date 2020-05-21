Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
The Economy
May 21, 2020

Another 2.4M Workers File First-Time Jobless Claims

"The states may be opening back up, but the labor market is still closed for millions across America."
Matthew Heller

The U.S. labor market experienced another wave of first-time unemployment claims last week, indicating layoffs are continuing at a high rate even though some states are reopening their economies.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 2.44 million Americans filed for first-time benefits in the week that ended May 16, bringing the total to some 38.6 million workers in the nine weeks since the coronavirus-induced lockdown has closed large parts of the U.S. economy.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting 2.4 million claims last week.

Claims have declined for seven straight weeks after peaking at 6.9 million in the final week of March but unemployment has soared to the highest level since World War II.

“Net, net, the states may be opening back up, but the labor market is still closed for millions across America and the loss of the income and spending of those without jobs will be a considerable headwind for this economic recovery,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank.

All 50 states have lifted some restrictions imposed during what was effectively a nationwide lockdown, but according to MarketWatch, “the effort to reopen the economy has been slow going.”

“The U.S. is in a race for time: The longer it takes to fully reopen, the more likely that millions of seemingly temporary job losses become permanent,” MarketWatch said. “If that happens, the jobless rate is likely to remain above 10% through the end of the year and hinder a recovery.”

Jobless claims have averaged just above 3 million over the past four weeks. In the years before the pandemic, the weekly unemployment numbers were around the 200,000 level.

Counting the 1.1 million claims filed through the federal government’s temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, new jobless claims totaled a much higher 3.3 million last week. The program provides benefits to independent contractors, the self-employed and gig workers.

“The key point here is that the trend is rising strongly, signaling that most of the people who have been laid off due to [the COVID-19 pandemic] remain unemployed,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

, , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Economy

Households' Money Problems Started Back in March

About 13% of adults reported that they lost a job or were furloughed in March or the beginning of April this year.
The Economy

Core Inflation Posts Record 0.4% Drop in April

The coronavirus crisis drove consumer prices into "a disinflationary shock" last month despite government efforts to stimulate the economy.
The Economy

Virus Slams U.S. With Massive April Job Losses

“The jobs report from hell is here — one never seen before and unlikely to be seen again barring another pandemic or meteor hitting the earth."