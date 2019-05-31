Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
The Economy
May 31, 2019

Trump Threatens Tariffs Against All Mexican Goods

The president promised an escalating trade war until Mexico takes action to "dramatically reduce or eliminate" illegal immigration.

President Donald Trump said his administration would impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico, citing that country’s inaction on what the president called a “sustained influx of illegal aliens” into the United States.

“As everyone knows, the United States of America has been invaded by hundreds of thousands of people coming through Mexico and entering our country illegally,” President Trump said in a statement.

The president said tariffs would begin at 5% on June 10 and would increase by 10% increments monthly through October when they would hit 25%. “Tariffs will permanently remain at the 25 percent level unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory,” Trump said.

In a letter in response, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the Trump administration’s American First policy was “a fallacy.”

“President Trump, social problems are not resolved with taxes or coercive measures,” López Obrador wrote.

The Future of Finance Has Arrived

The pace with which finance functions are employing automation and advanced technologies is quickening. Rapidly. A new survey of senior finance executives by Grant Thornton and CFO Research revealed that, for just about every key finance discipline, the use of advanced technologies has increased dramatically in the past 12 months.

Read More

The Mexican president said a delegation led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was traveling to Washington. He did not threaten retaliatory tariffs.

Trump’s announcement comes as China’s retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods goes into effect.

Analysts say the tariffs on goods out of Mexico would have a direct, disruptive impact on automakers’ supply chains.

“U.S. trade with Mexico is all about cars. This would cripple the auto industry,” Torsten Slok, chief economist and managing director at Deutsche Bank Securities, told Reuters. “It would bring car production to a halt pretty quickly.”

The price of spot gold increased 1.1% early Friday following the announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 329 points before rallying moderately. The index later closed below 25,000 for the first time in four months.

Deutsche Bank Chief Strategist Binky Chadha said Trump trade wars have cost $5 trillion in foregone equity returns.

“The trade war has been key in preventing a recovery in global growth and keeping U.S. equities range bound,” Chadha said.

, , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Economy

U.S. Inflation Picks Up the Most in 15 Months

Deceleration in consumer spending is expected to curb the increase and keep interest rates unchanged.
The Economy

IEA Warns of Climate Risk If Nuclear Capacity Drops

The agency says "substantial capital investment" is needed to avoid a disruptive energy transition.
The Economy

U.S. Home-Price Growth Slows to 3.7% in March

“Given the broader economic picture, housing should be doing better."