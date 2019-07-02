Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Regulation
July 2, 2019

Germany Fines Facebook for Understating Complaints

German officials say Facebook presented a "distorted picture" of the extent of illegal content, including hate speech, on its platform.
Matthew Heller

German authorities have fined Facebook 2 million euros ($2.3 million) for misleading the public about the amount of illegal content, including hate speech, on its platform.

The Federal Office of Justice said Tuesday that Facebook’s transparency report for the first half of 2018 understated the number of complaints it had received about illegal content.

Germany’s Network Enforcement Act, also known as NetzDG, requires social media platforms to publish such reports every six months.

In Facebook’s published report, “the number of complaints received about illegal content is incomplete,” the FOJ said in a news release. “This creates a distorted picture in the public about the extent of illegal content and the way the social network deals with them.”

Facebook disclosed 1,704 pieces of illegal content in the report while, by contrast, Google’s YouTube reported 144,836 items for the same time period. The Facebook report “lists only a fraction of complaints about illegal content,” the German ministry said.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company was “confident our published NetzDG reports are in accordance with the law,” adding that many critics have pointed out that the law “lacks clarity.”

But Reuters said the German complaint could undermine Facebook’s efforts to burnish its reputation after a series of scandals sparked questions over whether it should be broken up.

As CNN reports, CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued last month that a breakup “would make it harder to address social issues such as election integrity and the spread of harmful content.”

According to the FOJ, Facebook users who wanted to make a complaint about illegal content were directed to an option for flagging posts that violate the platform’s community standards because Facebook did not make it clear that its NetzDG form should be used for making such complaints.

Facebook’s community standards enforcement report suggests there was “a high number” of illegal content complaints, the ministry said.

It added that “If social networks have multiple reporting channels, they must be transparent and unambiguous to the users, and their inputs must always be reflected in the transparency report.”

, , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Financial Reporting

Are Women CFOs Less Prone to Financial Misreporting?

In a study of thousands of U.S. companies over 11 years, those with female CFOs were much less likely to file financial reports containing misstatements.
Health Benefits

What Are the Top Health Benefits Priorities for 2020?

Mercer offers a comprehensive look at what health plan sponsors should be thinking about this contract season.
Regulation

EU Regulator Opens Antitrust Probe of Broadcom

The European Commission is also seeking "interim measures" to bar Broadcom from enforcing exclusivity agreements with customers.