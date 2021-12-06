Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
People

Lyft CFO Takes Crypto Plunge Into OpenSea

Bryan Roberts's move takes him from a big tech to an NFT marketplace that saw almost $1.9 billion in transaction volume over the past 30 days.
Matthew Heller
December 6, 2021

Lyft CFO Brian Roberts has been named the first finance chief of OpenSea in a move that takes him from big tech to a crypto assets startup.

OpenSea is the largest marketplace for NFTs (non-fungible tokens), a crypto segment that offers unique digital assets such as sports memorabilia and art collections and has taken off recently, with individual NFT sales exceeding more than $1 million on a regular basis.

Roberts joins the firm after seven years at ride-sharing app Lyft, which he helped guide through an initial public offering. “My next chapter will be spent at OpenSea, helping [co-founders] Devin Finzer, Alex Atallah, and team shape the future of NFTs, web3, and the digital economy,” he wrote in a tweet.

According to TechCrunch, Roberts’s move “is another signal of how executives and engineers are migrating from the ‘traditional’ roster of big tech companies toward so-called web3 crypto startups.”

OpenSea, which was founded in 2017, raised $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in July. It reportedly has been fielding new investment offers that could increase its valuation roughly six times to $10 billion or higher.

Investors include Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Mark Cuban, NBA star Kevin Durant, and actor Ashton Kutcher.

In August, the marketplace saw 2 million transactions, totaling $3.4 billion in trading volume and tripling activity from July. Business has cooled a bit since then, but OpenSea still saw almost $1.9 billion in transaction volume over the past 30 days across more than 240,000 active crypto wallet addresses.

“NFTs have had a particularly hot 2021, and while many foresaw the boom earlier this year being followed by a chilly winter of inactivity, the alternative asset class has continued to enjoy builds and busts of enthusiasm while serving as a lightning rod of online conversation and speculation,” TechCrunch said.

Roberts joined Lyft in 2014 after previously working as an executive at Walmart’s e-commerce unit, Evercore, and Microsoft. Lyft’s March 2019 IPO valued the company at $24.3 billion.

, , , , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

People

CFOs on the Move: Week Ending December 3

Lyft, Fannie Mae, Aston Martin, Chesapeake Energy, Delta Apparel, Glassdoor, UBS, Verve Therapeutics, Excellarate, Rapid7, Metalenz
People

JPMorgan's Youngwood Named CFO of UBS

Sarah Youngwood's move to the Swiss bank UBS is “a rare female appointment in the highest echelons of European banking.”
People

Walmart CFO Brett Biggs Is Stepping Down

Biggs will remain with the retailer until a successor is named next year. He expects to leave the company in January 2023.