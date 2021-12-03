CFOs on the Move: Week Ending December 3

Ride-hailing service Lyft on Thursday announced that Elaine Paul was named chief financial officer, effective Jan. 3, 2022. Paul replaces Brian Roberts, who is stepping down but will remain an adviser until June 2022. Since 2019, Paul has served as CFO and vice president of finance for Amazon Studios, responsible for portfolio and financial planning for Amazon’s slate of original film and television programming. Before joining Amazon, Paul was CFO of Hulu. Before Hulu, she spent 19 years at Disney in senior finance, strategy, and business development roles. Paul was named a CFO to Watch by CFO Magazine in 2018.

Fannie Mae, the government-sponsored enterprise that guarantees mortgage loans, promoted Chryssa Halley from controller to chief financial officer. Halley will be responsible for Fannie Mae’s financial management and economic and strategic research functions. She joined Fannie Mae in 2006 and is a CPA. The company also announced that Jim L. Holmberg had been promoted to senior vice president and controller.

Aston Martin CFO Kenneth Gregor is stepping down after about 18 months in the role, the luxury carmaker said. The move was due to personal reasons. Gregor will depart as finance chief and executive director no later than June 30, 2022, and the board has initiated a process to appoint a replacement.

Chesapeake Energy named Mohit Singh as CFO, effective Dec. 6. He most recently led the M&A, corporate land, and reserves functions at BPX Energy, a U.S. subsidiary of BP PLC. Prior to joining BPX, Singh worked as an investment banker focused on oil and gas transactions for RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs.

Simone Walsh was appointed vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer of activewear company Delta Apparel. Walsh joins Delta from Novelis, where she most recently served as vice president, deputy controller. Before that, she served as chief accounting officer, controller, and principal accounting officer of PRGX Global and had a stint as vice president, finance at PGRX from 2017 to 2019.

Jobs website Glassdoor named Owen Humphries as CFO, effective immediately. Humphries has been at Glassdoor since 2016. He previously was senior vice president, finance and business operations. Prior to Glassdoor, Humphries led consulting teams for The Boston Consulting Group.

As reported earlier this week on CFO.com, Swiss bank UBS named JPMorgan Chase veteran Sarah Youngwood as its next CFO, adding a woman to its executive board. Youngwood will replace Kirt Gardner when he steps down in May 2022 to “pursue other opportunities,” UBS said. Youngwood has worked at JPMorgan for 24 years, most recently as finance chief for consumer and community banking since 2016.

In other appointments this week: Verve Therapeutics hired Allison Dorval as its chief financial officer. Verve, which went public this year, is working on genetic-based treatments for cardiovascular disease. … Excellarate announced Rob Howe as the company’s CFO. Howe joins Excellarate with 25 years of experience in finance, including roles at Liquidnet and General Electric. … Meta-optics technology company Metalenz named Brad MacMullin its chief financial officer. He was previously CFO of Lucidity Lights. … Rapid7 appointed Tim Adams, formerly of BitSight Technologies, to the CFO spot. Adams officially starts the job on Jan. 3, 2022.