CFOs On the Move: Week Ending October 1

Adobe named Dan Durn as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 18. Durn joins the software maker from Applied Materials, where he has been CFO since 2017. He was previously executive vice president and CFO at NXP Semiconductors N.V. following its merger with Freescale Semiconductor. Before that, Durn was CFO and executive vice president of finance and administration at GlobalFoundries and was managing director, head of mergers and acquisitions and strategy at Mubadala Technology Fund. Earlier in his career, Durn was vice president of mergers and acquisitions in the technology practice at Goldman Sachs. Durn takes over for John Murphy, who is retiring.

Hungryroot hired Dominic Paschel as the grocery service’s chief financial officer. Paschel was most recently senior vice president at AI enterprise search company Yext, where he oversaw investor relations and was global head of Asia Pacific finance. In 2011, he led Pandora’s $241 million IPO, where he was vice president of corporate finance and investor relations before its $3.5 billion acquisition by Sirius. Before that, he directed the IPO of the SaaS-based HR cloud company, SuccessFactors before its $3.4 billion acquisition by SAP. Paschel previously managed investor relations at Salesforce.

Blake Jorgensen will step down as CFO and chief operating officer of video game publisher Electronic Arts in the summer of 2022. Jorgensen has been the company’s finance chief for over a decade. The company will soon begin its search for a new chief financial officer and Jorgensen will help with the transition until his successor is appointed. Jorgensen’s COO role will be filled by EA’s chief studios officer Laura Miele.

Covia named Lillian Etzkorn as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 11. Etzkorn joins the mineral and engineered material product provider from Shiloh Industries, where she has served as senior vice president and CFO since 2018. Etzkorn’s experience also includes serving as CFO of CPI Card Group, and vice president of treasury and senior director of investor relations for Dana. She held several senior-level financial positions with Ford Motor. She currently serves as an independent director and member of the audit committee for Matthews International in addition to serving on its finance committee. She succeeds Andrew Eich, who was promoted to president.

Audio and speech recognition company SoundHound appointed Nitesh Sharan as CFO. Before joining SoundHound, Sharan was CFO, global operations and technology at Nike, where he led finance and strategy for the company’s global operations. Before that, he was Nike’s treasurer and head of investor relations. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Hewlett-Packard and was a consultant at Accenture.

National CineMedia appointed Ronnie Ng as CFO. Ng joins the movie theater advertising network from media and entertainment company Allen Media Group, where he was finance chief and head of corporate development. Ng previously served as vice president in the fixed income group for TCW Group, where he evaluated investments in the media and technology industry. Earlier in his career, he was executive director of UBS Investment Bank’s global media group where he managed, advised, and structured various financings and merger and acquisition transactions.

SAB Biotherapeutics appointed Russell Beyer as chief financial officer. Most recently, Beyer was senior director of financial operations at Teva, managing financial operations for shared services for the Americas. Before that, he held vice president positions at World Fuel Services, where he helped the CEO manage major operational change. Earlier, Beyer worked in financial management positions at The Clorox Company, where he was CFO for Latin America; at HBO, where he was vice president for finance and treasurer for Latin America; and at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, where he held positions of increasing responsibility. He began his career at Hewlett-Packard, where he served as a country chief financial officer.

Robert Kuhns will take over as CFO at building material product distributor TopBuild on March 31. Kuhns, who is currently vice president and corporate controller, joined TopBuild in July 2018. He previously worked at Mohawk Industries in several roles including senior director/assistant controller, senior director of international finance, and division controller. Before that, Kuhns worked at NCH, where he was director of international treasury and as a division controller. He began his career in the accounting department of Ingersoll-Rand. Kuhns replaces John Peterson, who is retiring.

Jackie Barry Hamilton has joined home energy monitoring company Sense as CFO. Barry Hamilton was previously CFO at Zoom Telephonics, Netcracker Technology, and Intronis. She was also CFO of the global technology division at Monster Worldwide. She started her career at Corporate Software, where she rose through the finance ranks to become CFO.

Ross Stores promoted Adam Orvos to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 1. Orvos joined the retailer in January as group senior vice president, supply chain administration. His 34 years of retail management experience includes serving as chief financial officer for Neiman Marcus, Belk Department Stores, and the Foley’s division of The May Department Stores. He has also held senior executive roles at Lowe’s and Total Wine & More.