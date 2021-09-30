Ross Stores Promotes Adam Orvos to CFO

Ross Stores promoted Adam Orvos to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 1.

Orvos joined the retailer in January as group senior vice president of supply chain administration. As CFO, Orvos will be responsible for the retailer’s accounting, treasury, financial planning, tax, corporate social responsibility, and investor relations functions.

His 34 years of retail management experience includes serving as finance chief of Neiman Marcus, Belk Department Stores, and the Foley’s division of The May Department Stores Company. He has also held senior executive roles at Lowe’s and Total Wine & More.

“Adam is a talented senior executive who brings numerous years of financial leadership and a broad operational background to his new position of CFO for Ross,” said Barbara Rentler, chief executive officer. “We are confident that his proven financial management experience, business acumen, and deep understanding of the retail industry will be valuable assets as he assumes this important role for the company.”

Orvos replaces Travis Marquette, who resigned in July to take over as president and chief operating officer of Burlington Stores. Marquette joined Ross in 2008 and held a variety of roles including group senior vice president, deputy CFO, and senior vice president of finance.

Since Marquette left Ross, the company’s finance executives have reported to chief operating officer Michael Hartshorn.

David McNew via Getty Images