CFOs On the Move: Week Ending September 24

Hootsuite appointed Tiziana Figliolia as the social media manager’s new finance chief. Most recently, Figliolia was vice president of finance at InterDigital, a mobile and video technologies developer. Before that, she spent 10 years in Shanghai working with software companies PTC and Autodesk. She was senior vice president of global business operations at PTC and held various senior leadership roles at Autodesk, where she orchestrated strategic and financial planning processes during periods of double-digit growth and global recessions and helped grow the company from $800 million to $2.5 billion in revenue over a decade.

Christine Janofsky was named senior vice president and chief financial officer of health insurance marketplace eHealth. Since 2016, Janofsky has served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at Lincoln Financial Group. She also led the working group for diversity and inclusion within the corporate finance team. Before joining Lincoln Financial Group, Janofsky was vice president of finance at Fidelity & Guaranty Life and worked in various senior finance leadership roles at Nationwide Insurance. She replaces interim principal financial officer John Pierantoni, who will remain its chief accounting officer.

Affinitiv appointed Adam Meier as its new president and CEO. Meier has served as the marketing technology company’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer since joining the company in 2016. Before Affinitiv, Meier was CFO and executive vice president of operations for Brandmuscle, a technology-enabled distributed marketing platform. Alongside Meier’s CEO appointment, Affinitiv has also promoted Joe LaDuke to chief financial officer and Ray Trantina to chief operating officer.

Ad tech company TripleLift hired Steven Berns as chief financial officer and chief operating officer. Berns has previously held several executive roles, including CFO and chief operating officer of Shutterstock, CFO of Tribune Media, and CFO of Revlon. He has also worked at agency holding companies, including MDC Partners, where he was president and CFO, and at Interpublic Group, where he was treasurer.

Engineering management platform Jellyfish named Joanne Cheng as chief financial officer. Cheng was previously finance chief at care collaboration software provider PatientPing. At PatientPing, she led its acquisition by Appriss Health in May 2021. Cheng has worked in finance within the SaaS space for nearly 20 years, including at several Boston-based startups such as Phase Forward, Brightcove, Carbon Black, and Peoplefluent

Robert Shepardson was appointed CFO and head of mergers and acquisitions at telehealth platform Amwell, effective October 31. Shepardson joins the company from Morgan Stanley, where he held various leadership roles in global capital markets and media and communications investment banking. Most recently, he was managing director in global capital markets with responsibility for all equity issuance in the healthcare vertical. Shepardson replaces Keith Anderson, who will transition to an advisory role through 2021.

Mike Burwell will take over as CFO at health information technology company Datavant on October 18. Burwell was most recently CFO of Willis Towers Watson. Before that, he spent 32 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. There, he served in senior leadership roles for the past decade, including head of global transformation, chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and head of transaction services in the United States. He has 11 years of audit experience and 12 years of transaction services advisory experience, including helping companies with mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, valuation, and integration.

Technology company Bubblr appointed Neeta Shah as chief financial officer. Shah has 20 years of global experience in finance and operations and has previously worked at BlackRock and Citigroup. She is the founder of Startup CFO Solutions, where she has advised businesses on the launch of new products, expansion of operations, acquiring critical talent, and raising and securing investment. Her career began at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

ConsumerAffairs named Chang Paik as its first CFO. Paik most recently served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer at technology company MakeSpace, where he led operations, customer support, sales, HR, and finance. He was previously an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, where he advised financial institutions on M&A and capital raising.

Wealth management platform Skience hired Jeff Stephens as its new finance chief. Stephens was most recently vice president of finance of Avetta, where he designed and oversaw the implementation of the company’s first financial planning and analysis software solution. Before that, he was the senior director of finance of Thomson Reuters, where he managed expense and capital for a $1 billion division and served as a member of its financial leadership committee.