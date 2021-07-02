CFOs On the Move: Week Ending July 2

Fastly appointed Ronald Kisling chief financial officer. Kisling joins the cloud computing service provider from Google, where he was CFO of Fitbit. Kisling joined Fitbit in 2014 and served as chief accounting officer before taking over as finance chief. Kisling has held chief financial officer positions at several other technology companies, including Nanometrics, PGP, Portal Software, Saba Software, and SPL WorldGroup. Kisling succeeds Adriel Lares, who will step down as CFO after five years of service.

Chief financial officer Rajat Bahri will resign from Wish on July 23. Bahri has served as CFO of the mobile e-commerce platform for the last four and a half years. He led the company through its initial public offering last year and grew annual revenue from $400 million in 2016 to $2.5 billion in 2020. While the company searches for his replacement, chief accounting officer Brett Just and director of FP&A Jennifer Oliver will serve as interim co-CFOs.

Encompass Health promoted chief investor relations officer Crissy Carlisle to finance chief of its home health and hospice business. Carlisle joined Encompass Health in February 2005 as the director of SEC reporting and was promoted to vice president of financial reporting in August 2005. Before that, she was a director at FTI Consulting within the corporate recovery division and additionally as a manager within PricewaterhouseCoopers’ audit practice.

Susan Diamond, currently serving as Humana’s interim CFO and segment president for the home business, has transitioned to the CFO role permanently. Diamond joined the health and well-being company in 2006 and has held various leadership roles during her tenure, including eight years as part of the Medicare leadership team and two years on the finance team. Before joining the company, Diamond was chief financial officer for Smoothstone IP Communications and Prosperitas Investment Partners.

Manscaped promoted Phillip Unthank to CFO. Unthank joined the men’s grooming company as vice president of finance. Before Manscaped, Unthank was vice president of finance and accounting at NP Digital & NP Accel, a privately-owned company where he created the finance and accounting function. Before that, he served as senior director of financing and accounting for Nixon.

Shenandoah Growers named Mike Buckley as the company’s next chief financial officer. Buckley joins the indoor agriculture company from Postmates, where he was senior vice president of business. He previously worked at Nike as CFO of Nike Direct, where he oversaw the company’s fast-growth direct-to-consumer business. He was previously a managing director at Intel Capital, where he headed its consumer investment practice.

Eikon Therapeutics named Alfred Bowie, Jr., Ph.D., to the newly created position of CFO. Before joining Eikon, Dr. Bowie oversaw strategic and operational functions at genomic diagnostics company Veracyte. While at Veracyte, he led several collaborations with companies such as Bayer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson, and orchestrated multiple acquisitions. Before that, he was senior director of corporate development and strategy at Foundation Medicine. He also served in corporate and business development positions of increasing responsibility at Tecan Group and Danaher Corporation.

Life sciences company Quanterix hired Michael Doyle as its new chief financial officer. In his most recent role as CFO at Forrester Research, he completed seven acquisitions in 13 years, including the acquisition and integration of SiriusDecisions in 2019. At Forester, Doyle was responsible for implementing new systems and processes that enabled the company to grow from $200M to $500M in revenue. Before Forrester, he was CFO of EasyLink Services. Doyle replaces Shawn Stetson, who has been serving as interim chief financial officer and treasurer.

Lisa Scopa was named CFO at 3D pop-up card maker Lovepop, effective July 13. Scopa has more than 25 years of experience in financial planning, treasury, corporate development, retail operations, and international markets. Her previous roles include senior vice president of corporate financial planning and analysis at Cengage, senior vice president of print and marketing services at Staples, and corporate business development and financial analyst at IBM.

Brian West, a former General Electric executive and colleague of CEO Dave Calhoun, was named CFO at Boeing. West succeeds Greg Smith, who is retiring next month after helping steer Boeing through the twin crises of the 737 Max grounding and the coronavirus pandemic. West is currently CFO at financial markets data provider Refinitiv, which he joined in 2018 from Oscar Health Insurance.