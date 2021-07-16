CFOs On the Move: Week Ending July 16

Genomic diagnostics company Veracyte named Rebecca Chambers as its new CFO. Chambers was most recently chief financial officer for medical technology company Outset Medical. Before that, she worked at Illumina, where she served in several finance roles, including vice president of financial planning and analysis, vice president of investor relations and treasury, and as senior director of investor relations. She was previously head of investor relations and corporate communications at Myriad Genetics and, before that, she held various roles in investor relations at Life Technologies. Earlier in her career, she held positions with Bank of America and Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Chambers serves on the board of medical device company Inari Medical.

Anaplan appointed Vikas Mehta as chief financial officer, effective July 19. Before joining the software company, Mehta held leadership roles at Microsoft in their commercial business, cloud computing, and digital transformation efforts specifically with sales strategy, business development, and finance. He also held a key role in investor relations. He was previously finance chief of Nike’s direct business leading the digital and direct-to-consumer transition. Earlier in his career, he worked at Walmart eCommerce, eBay, and Autodesk.

ECI Software Solutions hired Todd Sanders as CFO. Most recently, Sanders was CFO of enterprise software company Planview, where he led the company through a sale to TPG Capital and TA Associates in late 2020, made operational improvements that led to better gross margins, and managed post-merger integrations for two acquisitions. He has also held senior positions at both public and private high-growth software companies, including SymphonyEYC, Aldata Solutions, Retalix USA, and StoreNext Retail Technologies. He succeeds Sarah Hagan, who has taken on the role of president and chief operating officer of ECI.

Burlington Stores named Travis Marquette as the retailer’s new president and chief operating officer, effective October 4. Marquette resigned this week as CFO for Ross Stores. Other roles he held at Ross include group senior vice president, deputy CFO, and senior vice president of finance. Before joining Ross in 2008 as director of strategic planning, Marquette held various consulting and management roles over 12 years with Bain & Company, Carter’s, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mike Loftus joined Eyemart Express as finance chief, effective July 20. Loftus brings more than 25 years of finance experience to the optical retailer with a significant concentration in the retail sector. He joins the company from Lori’s Gifts, the nation’s largest provider of hospital gift shop retail and concierge services, where he most recently served as CFO. Before that, he held finance leadership roles at GameStop and Blockbuster.

Andy Schmidt was named chief financial officer at medical aesthetics company Sientra. Most recently, he served as CFO of Guardion Health Sciences. At Guardion, Schmidt was part of a team that raised $35 million and also restored the company’s Nasdaq listing compliance. Previously, he was the CFO of technology company Iteris. He previously held CFO roles at Smith Micro Software and Genius Products. Earlier, he held financial leadership roles with Peregrine Systems and Mad Catz Interactive.

Kristin Guillory was promoted to chief financial officer at energy holding company Cleco. Guillory has worked at Cleco for 17 years serving in several finance roles of increasing responsibility, including treasurer, general manager of finance, and assistant treasurer. Most recently, she served as president of Cleco Cajun LLC.

Onto Innovation’s senior vice president and finance chief Steven Roth will retire from the company in 2022. Roth joined Rudolph Technologies in 1996 as chief financial officer and assumed the CFO responsibilities for Onto Innovation when Rudolph Technologies and Nanometrics merged in October 2019. Roth will remain CFO until his successor is named and will help the company evaluate candidates.

Bandwidth appointed Daryl Raiford as the cloud communications company’s new finance chief. Most recently, Raiford was chief financial officer of Ribbon Communications, a communications software and network solutions provider. Before that, he was vice president and chief accounting officer and then vice president of business transformation at Freescale Semiconductor. He was previously executive vice president and chief financial officer of Travelport Worldwide Ltd. Earlier experience includes serving as vice president of finance and administration, Americas for Hewlett-Packard, and as corporate controller for Compaq Computer Corp. before its acquisition by HP. He was also CFO for Shell Technology Ventures.

Universal baby registry platform Babylist hired Michelle Newbery as its first CFO. Newbery was previously president and CFO at Crowd Cow, where she helped scale and streamline its farm-to-table and new marketplace business models. Before that, she held several roles at Lowe’s Companies, including president of The Mine, and was COO and CFO for ATGStores.com.