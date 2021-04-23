CFOs On the Move: Week Ending April 23

VF, the parent company of Vans, Timberland, and The North Face, promoted Matt Puckett to chief financial officer. Puckett has worked at VF since 2001 and has held a series of finance positions with increasing responsibility including CFO of VF’s sportswear coalition, CFO of Timberland, and CFO of VF International. Since 2019 he has served as VF’s vice president of global financial planning and analysis. Puckett succeeds Scott Roe, who is retiring at the end of May after 25 years at the company.

Joe Podulka is the new CFO at digital payment and banking technology company i2c. Podulka formerly held several senior global positions at eBay and served as head of finance for PayPal Europe. He was previously a strategic adviser to several fintech companies and CFO at Hearst for the San Francisco Chronicle and SFGate.com.

BJ’s Wholesale Club promoted Laura Felice to finance chief. Felice joined the company in 2016 and was most recently senior vice president, controller. Before joining BJ’s, she worked at shoe manufacturer and retailer Clarks Americas, most recently as senior vice president of finance, where she led commercial finance for the Americas region distribution channels. Before that, Felice worked at PwC. She replaces Bob Eddy, who was promoted to president and chief executive officer.

Vehicle electrification solution provider XL Fleet hired Cielo Hernandez as chief financial officer. Before joining XL Fleet, Hernandez was CFO of energy utility company South Jersey Industries. She previously served as chief financial officer for the North America region at A.P. Moeller Maersk A/S, and held leadership roles at APM Terminals, Amcor, and DIRECTV. Hernandez is a board member of Rowan University Foundation.

Citigroup managing director Richard Hawwa has been hired as finance chief at self-driving truck developer Embark Trucks. Hawwa has over fifteen years of investment banking experience and has worked closely with companies advising on strategic matters and assisting on capital-raising transactions, including recent transactions for Li-Cycle, Lucid Motors, and Ouster. He has also managed transactions for Adient, Allison Transmission, Aptiv, Dana Automotive, Goodyear Tire, Hyundai Motor Group, Lear, and Tesla.

Jon Pexton is the new chief financial officer at customer feedback platform UserTesting. Pexton was most recently CFO of Workfront, a SaaS-based enterprise work management platform that was acquired by Adobe. Before that, he served as CFO of two financial technology companies and in leadership positions at CallidusCloud, Vitria Technology, and Remedy Software.

Real estate company Keller Williams Realty’s holding company, kwx, named Stacie Shirley as chief financial officer. Shirley was most recently CFO at off-price home products retailer Tuesday Morning. Before that, she was senior vice president of finance and treasurer at retailer Neiman Marcus Group. She also served as vice president of finance at computer retailer CompUSA.

Advertising platform Popular Pays appointed Sierra Hinson as its first CFO. Most recently, Hinson served as CFO of customer intelligence platform Signal, where she guided it through its acquisition by TransUnion. Before that, she was chief operating officer of digital media publication Curiosity.com, which was acquired by Discovery Communications; vice president of operations at sponsorship marketing platform Pear; and senior vice president of finance at online childcare marketplace Sittercity.

Change.org hired Ismael Savadogo as CFO of the online petition site. Savadogo was previously finance chief for the National Aquarium and Color of Change. He has also worked in corporate finance and investment banking, beginning his career as an investment banking associate at Citigroup. Savadogo currently serves on the boards of the United States Tennis Association and global consumer advocacy organization SumOfUs.

Boeing CFO Greg Smith has decided to retire after helping guide the company through the twin crises of the 737 Max grounding and the coronavirus pandemic. Smith, a 30-year Boeing veteran, has been CFO for a decade, taking over as interim chief executive following the ouster of then-CEO Dennis Muilenburg in late 2019. His retirement will become effective on July 9.