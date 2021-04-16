CFOs On the Move: Week Ending April 16

Jack Daniel’s parent company Brown-Forman promoted Leanne Cunningham to finance chief, effective July 2. Cunningham has worked at the spirits and wine company for more than 25 years, most recently as senior vice president, shareholder relations officer, global commercial finance and financial planning and analysis. She previously worked in global production operations, having served as general manager of Brown-Forman Brands, and held roles as director of finance and chief of staff/director of business development for global production, as well as roles in corporate strategy, accounting, and commercial finance functions. Cunningham replaces Jane Morreau, who is leaving after a nearly three-decade career at the company.

Akash Raj has joined health and community care technology company WellSky as chief financial officer. Raj was most recently senior vice president and CFO of Motorola Solutions’ software and services segment. He also served as the leader of Motorola Solutions’ U.K. software and services business. Before joining Motorola in 2013, he was a nine-year member of the General Motors corporate finance and treasury team, where he held various leadership positions across risk management, business development, capital markets, and corporate restructuring. He started his career at Infosys Technologies and Hewlett-Packard.

Supply chain risk software provider Avetta named Jeff Byal as chief financial officer. Over the past 20 years, he has served both private and public companies leading finance, treasury, accounting, tax, human resources, and legal in the technology, retail, and consumer finance markets. Most recently, he was CFO at technology company Appriss.

Perry Beberman will take over as CFO at Alliance Data on July 6. Beberman joins the data-driven marketing firm from Bank of America, where he most recently was senior vice president and finance executive for its consumer and wealth management lending products. He joined Bank of America following its acquisition of MBNA, where he had spent more than 17 years in finance leadership roles. He succeeds Tim King, who has been chief financial officer since 2019. In the interim, Ralph Andretta, along with the company’s finance team, will oversee the financials until Beberman’s appointment in July.

John Trizzino, executive vice president, chief commercial officer, and chief business officer, will take over as interim CFO role at biotechnology company Novavax. Trizzino takes over for Greg Covino, who is stepping down as chief financial officer and will become an executive adviser to the company.

The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) named Shawn Graham as its CFO. Graham’s career experience includes global brokerage firms, performing due diligence on acquisitions for publicly traded broadcasting companies, and setting up accounting software integrations. She was previously chief financial officer at Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority, the owner of Grady Health System. She currently serves as a board member and secretary for the Atlanta Business League, board member and treasurer for the Legislative Black Caucus of Georgia Foundation, and is a member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Metropolitan Atlanta chapter.

Blaze Pizza appointed Brad Reynolds as its new finance chief. Before joining the pizza franchise, Reynolds was chief operating officer at restaurant group C3. Earlier he spent over four years at Smashburger, where he was chief financial officer and senior vice president of franchise strategy. Reynolds entered the restaurant industry after nearly eight years in investment banking.

Raytheon Technologies has appointed former United Technologies executive Neil Mitchill to succeed Anthony “Toby” O’Brien as finance chief a year after the two companies merged to create an aerospace and defense behemoth. Mitchill, 46, was named as acting senior vice president and chief financial officer of United Technologies in November 2019, serving in that role until the merger with Raytheon, when he was appointed corporate vice president, financial planning and analysis and investor relations of Raytheon Technologies.

Satellite observation company Capella Space hired Jon Campagna as its first chief financial officer. Most recently, Campagna was CFO at Virgin Galactic, where he led its transition to a public company through a SPAC merger in 2019. Before that, he held various financial leadership positions in the U.S. and Europe at Ericsson and ICON Aircraft.

Jerry Raphael joined cybersecurity asset management company Axonius as CFO on its drive toward an IPO. Most recently, he was the chief financial officer for Stack Overflow. He has also previously held leadership roles at Vibrant Media and WWE and spent 10 years at Grant Thornton advising companies around SEC protocols as they took their companies public.