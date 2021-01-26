Epicor Software Names New CFO

On Tuesday, Epicor Software announced that it appointed a new finance chief in the wake of its purchase by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice last year.

Samuel Monti, former CFO of Khoros, will be joining Epicor’s executive team as chief financial officer. Monti has more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance.

At Austin, Texas-based Epicor, a provider of enterprise resource planning software to the manufacturing and distribution industries, including cloud-based ERP, Monti will be responsible for the leadership and management of all aspects of Epicor’s financial organization, including accounting, tax, treasury, financial reporting, and analysis.

“Given Sam’s impressive track record, we know he is the best addition to our team to further accelerate growth and results on a global scale,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “As a seasoned CFO, Sam has experience successfully leading and closing complex acquisitions and company transactions, as well as deep operational finance leadership expertise.”

Monti had been CFO of Khoros, a customer engagement software company, since April 2018. The company provides software for online community management, social media marketing, and social media analytics. Before Khoros, Monti was finance chief at Mitratech, a compliance solution provider to corporate legal professionals. Earlier in his career, he was a finance director at Rockwell Automation.

“I am incredibly excited to join Epicor and its talented leadership team,” said Monti. “As a highly regarded enterprise software company, Epicor is seeing significant growth. I look forward to continuing to build on the momentum created and adding value to the organization for both employees as well as current and future customers.”

In the press announcement about Monti’s appointment, Epicor underscored his experience providing financial expertise critical to organic sales growth and significant merger, acquisition, and integration projects. The company also noted his experience in giving “financial guidance essential to increasing manufacturing capacity; improving manufacturing cost structure; and automating manual processes.”

Monti replaces David Mehok, who spent two-and-a-half years at Epicor. Mehok left after KKR sold Epicor to CD&R for $4.7 billion, a deal that closed in October 2020. In November, Mehok was named CFO of Q2, a publicly held company that sells banking-as-a-service products to financial institutions.

The CD&R deal came four years after KKR acquired Epicor from British private-equity firm Apax Partners for $3.3 billion.

Epicor made several acquisitions under KKR, including data interchange software maker 1 EDI Source and warehouse-management software provider Majure Data.