CFOs On the Move: Week Ending September 4

Jeff Wallace is the new CFO at USAA. Wallace joins the company from Bank of America, where he was most recently chief financial officer of the consumer banking and global wealth and investment management business. Earlier in his career, he held financial leadership roles at Wachovia Securities, Deutsche Bank, and Fidelity Investments. He also serves as a member of the corporate advisory board for the national nonprofit Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA). Wallace succeeds Laura Bishop, who is retiring after more than 19 years at the company.

Magellan Health appointed David Bourdon CFO, effective September 8. Bourdon spent 21 years working at Cigna, including 14 years as chief financial officer at its various businesses. Most recently, Bourdon served as CFO of Cigna’s integrated medical, life and disability, and international markets businesses with over $45 billion in revenue. Bourdon succeeds Jon Rubin, who is retiring.

McAfee appointed Venkat Bhamidipati chief financial officer, effective September 2. Bhamidipati joins the cybersecurity company from Providence, a healthcare company with $25 billion in annual revenues, where he was CFO. Before that, he spent 13 years at Microsoft, where he held several executive positions, including CFO of the worldwide enterprise group, CFO of the worldwide operations and technology group, and managing director for business development and growth strategy.

Clinical research organization ProSciento appointed Stephen Mullennix CFO. Mullennix was most recently with UroGen Pharma, where he served as chief operating officer and, before that, chief financial officer. Before his executive leadership role at UroGen, he was chief financial officer and senior vice president of operations at SolarReserve, a solar energy technology company. Before SolarReserve, he was a managing director at private equity investment fund US Renewables Group.

Specialty grocer The Fresh Market hired Jim Heaney as chief financial officer. Heaney was most recently CFO at Carnival Cruise Line. Before that, he spent three years as CFO at Sea World Entertainment. Previously, Heaney spent 17 years at Disney, where he played a key leadership role in launching and growing Disney’s cruise business. Heaney replaces Oded Shein, who has resigned as CFO.

Common Securitization Solutions (CSS) named Juanita Russell finance chief. Russell worked at MERSCORP Holdings for 21 years, where she was most recently senior vice president and chief financial officer from 2011 to 2018. While CFO at MERSCORP, she led the sale of the company, navigating a two year M&A process.

AccuWeather named Shannon O’Neill finance chief. O’Neill previously served as managing director of media and entertainment consulting at Ernst & Young, where he was the global client lead for broadcast, cable, and OTT networks. His experience includes launching high-growth digital ventures at Comcast and Golf Channel, leading the programming and creative vision for Travel Channel, and managing operations and finance for the Scripps Networks portfolio.

Jeffrey Theisen is rejoining Philly Shipyard as CFO. Theisen was CFO at the shipbuilder for eight years before he left in 2015. Theisen has held finance roles at Arthur Andersen, The Regulus Group, and, most recently, People 2.0. Theisen fills the vacancy created by the sudden passing of the company’s former CFO, Brian Leathers.