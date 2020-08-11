General Motors’ CFO Leaves to Join Payments Company Stripe

General Motors’ chief financial officer Dhivya Suryadevara is leaving the automaker to become finance chief at online billing and payments company Stripe.

Suryadevara, who has served as CFO at GM since 2018, oversaw financial operations amounting to over $100 billion in annual revenue and millions of vehicles delivered annually by 180,000 employees across six continents.

“Dhivya has been a transformational leader in her tenure as CFO,” said Mary Barra, chairman and CEO of General Motors. “She has helped the company strengthen our balance sheet, improve our cost structure, focus on cash generation, and drive the right investments for our future. We wish her every success.”

General Motors named John Stapleton, GM North America chief financial officer, as acting global chief financial officer, effective August 15. GM will conduct an internal and external search for a successor.

At Stripe, Suryadevara will play a crucial role in enabling “aggressive growth while maintaining the highest standards in discipline and fiscal responsibility,” Stripe said.

“I’m very excited to join Stripe at a pivotal time for the company. Stripe’s mission to increase the GDP of the internet is more important now than ever,” Suryadevara said. “I really enjoy leading complex, large-scale businesses and I hope to use my skills to help accelerate Stripe’s already steep growth trajectory.”

This year, Stripe has hired more than 400 employees, bringing its total workforce to 2,800 employees across 16 global offices, as the shift to online commerce spiked due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent hires include Mike Clayville, formerly of Amazon Web Services, as Stripe’s chief revenue officer, and Trish Walsh, previously at Voya Financial, as general counsel.