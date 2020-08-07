CFOs On the Move: Week Ending August 7

Domino’s Pizza promoted Stu Levy to chief financial officer. Levy, who was most recently executive vice president of supply chain services, joined the pizza chain in 2019 after serving as executive vice president and chief transformation officer at Republic Services. Since joining Domino’s, Levy and his team have improved service to the U.S. and Canadian franchisees while also driving significant efficiencies across critical areas of the production and distribution operations. Before joining Republic Services, Levy spent 13 years at Bain & Company and served as a partner from 2008-2014. Levy takes over for Jeffrey Lawrence, who is retiring from Domino’s after more than 20 years at the company.

Ajay Vashee is stepping down as CFO at Dropbox after more than eight years at the company. Vashee will remain in the role until September 15, and Tim Regan, the company’s current chief accounting officer, will become the company’s new CFO. Vashee will stay at the company as an adviser through mid-October. Regan has worked at Dropbox for nearly four years. He has over two decades of experience in finance before Dropbox, from his role as vice president finance and controller at Pandora Media, to senior positions at Dolby Laboratories and Ernst and Young.

Continental Mills, the maker of Krusteaz baking mixes, has named Robert Dilworth as finance chief. Dilworth has also been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Dilworth was previously chief financial officer at Nestlé Coffee Partners, a division of Nestlé USA that was formed by the acquisition of Starbucks’ global CPG and Foodservice rights in 2018. Before Nestlé, he spent 12 years at Starbucks in a several financial leadership roles, including channel development (CPG and foodservice), digital ventures, store development, and corporate development. Before Starbucks, Dilworth worked as an investment banker at Bear Stearns focused on consumer and retail sectors.

Roku chief financial officer Steve Louden decided to stay with the company. In December, Louden said he was stepping down once his replacement was found. He planned to return home to the Seattle area with his family after assisting in the transition. Roku said that Louden will continue to serve as its CFO while working remotely in Seattle, and they have ended the search for his successor.

WW International, formerly Weight Watchers, appointed Amy O’Keefe as chief financial officer. O’Keefe joins the company after three years as CFO at medical equipment company Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare. Before that, she held CFO positions at Savant Systems and D&M Holdings. Before her CFO roles, O’Keefe held several corporate finance positions with increasing responsibility at The Black & Decker Corporation. O’Keefe started her career at Ernst & Young. She takes over for Nicholas Hotchkin, who has served as CFO since 2012, head of North American operations since 2019, and president of emerging markets. Hotchkin was promoted to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Kenneth Parks will become chief financial officer at Owens Corning on September 8. Parks has most recently served as CFO at pharmaceuticals company Mylan. Before joining Mylan in June 2016, he was chief financial officer at WESCO International. Before that, he spent the majority of his career at United Technologies in a variety of U.S. and international finance roles. Parks takes over for Prith Gandhi, who has been serving as interim CFO.

CFO Anne Myong is taking over as interim CEO at financial technology company Aura. Myong succeeds James Gutierrez, who founded the company and will remain on Aura’s board while pursuing independent financing for the company. Myong, who was named finance chief in March, will also continue her duties as CFO. Before joining Aura, Myong served as chief financial officer for Walmart’s global e-commerce business. During her tenure with Walmart, Myong served as a member of the board of directors of Walmart Mexico, and was a member of the CEO’s advisory board of women leaders.

Matt Neisler has joined marketing technology company Ansira as chief financial officer. Most recently, Neisler was CFO at cybersecurity company Trustwave. Neisler has also previously served as senior vice president, Americas and CFO at DXC Technology. During his tenure at Hewlett Packard Enterprises and its predecessors, he held several leadership roles in finance and strategy, including vice president, finance lead of divestiture and integration management office. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles in corporate strategy consulting with Deloitte and PwC.

Jeff McCombs is the new chief financial officer at freelancer platform Upwork. McCombs joins Upwork from Doctor On Demand, where he served as CFO since 2018. He was also previously CFO at OpenTable and Flipboard. Earlier in his career, he was the head of global business operations at Facebook. McCombs replaces Brian Kinion, who will stay at the company as an advisor through October 2020.

Software startup Intercom hired Dan Griggs as its first CFO. Griggs was previously CFO at Sitecore, where he played a critical role in its transformation from a perpetual license business to a subscription-based cloud software business. Under his leadership, Sitecore completed the transition while doubling revenue at scale. Before Sitecore, he was the vice president of financial planning and analysis at Rocket Fuel where he built the FP&A organization from the ground up, helping to scale the organization from $45M to over $400M in revenue, over $2B in market cap, and through an IPO and secondary offering.