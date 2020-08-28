CFOs On the Move: Week Ending August 28

Jamere Jackson will become the new finance chief at AutoZone after recently saying he was stepping down as CFO at Hertz, effective September 11. Bill Giles, the company’s current CFO, will retire at the end of December 2020 after 14 years in the role. Before joining Hertz, Jackson served as chief financial officer at Nielsen Holdings. Before Nielsen Holdings, he was chief financial officer of a division of General Electric Oil and Gas. Throughout his career, Jackson has also held several roles in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning. Jackson serves on the board of directors for Hibbett Sports and Eli Lilly & Co., where he serves on the audit and finance committees.

Stephen Daintith is stepping down as CFO at U.K. jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce to become CFO at British online grocer Ocado. Daintith replaces Duncan Tatton-Brown, who is stepping down after eight years in the role. Ocado said Tatton-Brown is stepping down for family reasons and will remain its CFO until November 22. Daintith, who joined Rolls-Royce in 2017, previously served as chief financial officer at Daily Mail, General Trust, and News International. He has also held leadership roles at Dow Jones and British American Tobacco.

Plastics material and resin manufacturer Avient named Jamie Beggs as CFO. Beggs most recently served as finance chief at oil and gas producer Hunt Consolidated. Before Hunt Consolidated, she spent 10 years at chemicals company Celanese. Beggs served in a variety of leadership positions at Celanese, most recently as corporate vice president and treasurer, and earlier as chief financial officer of the materials solutions business. She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Beggs replaces Bradley Richardson, who will retire later this year.

Casper Sleep appointed Michael Monahan as chief financial officer, effective August 31. Most recently, Monahan was CFO at Canadian cannabis company Hexo. Before that, he was CFO at Nutrisystem. During his time at Nutrisystem, he oversaw the growth of the company’s market capitalization from approximately $250 million to $1.3 billion before the company’s sale to Tivity Health. He also previously served as CFO at PetroChoice Holdings. Monahan takes over for interim CFO Stuart Brown, who has resigned. Brown will stay with the company as a consultant during a transition period.

Peoples Bancorp promoted Katie Bailey to CFO at Peoples and Peoples Bank, effective October 1. Bailey has most recently served as director of finance at Peoples and as senior vice president, director of finance at Peoples Bank since January 2019. She joined Peoples Bank in May 2011 from PricewaterhouseCoopers. Bailey takes over for John Rogers, who will retire on September 30.

Navy Federal Credit Union hired John Collins as chief financial officer. He joins the credit union after a 20-year career with Capital One. At Capital One, Collins led two of Capital One’s bank acquisitions and integrations and led several key financial areas, including CFO for a line of business, assistant corporate controller, chief of staff to the CFO, finance chief risk officer, and capital markets executive.

Christopher Stewart will become finance chief at Bionano Genomics on September 1. Stewart joins the company from Tesla, where he served as head of the Maxwell Ultracapacitors business unit after Maxwell Technology was acquired by Tesla. Before the acquisition, he was vice president of finance and information technology at Maxwell Technologies. Before that, he served as vice president of finance at semiconductor company Entropic Communications and as chief financial officer at targeted mobile advertising company V-Enable.

Smith & Wesson promoted Deana McPherson to executive vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer, and assistant secretary. McPherson joined the firearm manufacturer in June 2007 as corporate controller and was later promoted to vice president of finance and corporate controller. She became chief accounting officer in 2017. McPherson started her career as a senior auditor with Deloitte & Touche. McPherson replaces Jeffrey Buchanan, who retired.

Plant-based food company Tattooed Chef appointed Charles Cargile as chief financial officer. Since 2017, Cargile served as chief executive officer at solar energy company Sunworks. Before that, Cargile was senior vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer at Newport Corporation. Earlier in his career, he had several roles at York International, including corporate controller and chief accounting officer and vice president of finance and corporate development. The company’s current finance chief, Stephanie Dieckmann, will remain with the company as chief operating officer.